Business News | This Mother's Day, SBI Life Honours the Quiet Strength of a Mother's Instinct Through Its 'Bin Samjhaaye, Sirf Maa Samajhti Hai' Campaign

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Some insights don't need to be spoken, especially when it comes to a mother. The worry hidden in silence, the hesitation behind a smile, the fragile beginnings of a dream, she senses them all, often even before they fully surface. SBI Life Insurance brings this powerful truth to life through its Mother's Day film, 'Bin Samjhaaye, Sirf Maa Samajhti Hai'; a tribute to the quiet emotional strength that makes a mother the first source of comfort, confidence, and belief in every family.

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- SBIL's Mother's Day film captures mother's emotional intelligence, her quiet reassurance, and her instinctive ability to help her loved ones move ahead in life with confidence

The film shines a light on a mother's innate emotional intelligence, positioning her as the original anchor of trust, reassurance, and confidence within the family. Through subtle, insight-led storytelling, the film reinforces the brand's belief in enabling individuals to move forward with assurance, backed by the quiet but formidable strength that is always there, like motherhood.

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The film unfolds through a moving exchange between two mothers. A young mother, stepping back into work after her maternity break, finds herself grappling with emotions she can't quite articulate. Balancing her aspirations with an unspoken hesitation, she struggles to give voice to what she feels. Yet, her mother understands, without a word and gently reassures her that choosing her own path doesn't lessen her love or commitment to her family; instead, it empowers her to pursue her ambitions while continuing to nurture those she cares for.

Click here to watch the Mother's Day film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLOavtO1ljk

The film reflects on an enduring truth; mothers have always been more than caregivers. They are intuitive decision-makers, balancing iraade with vaade. Their emotional intelligence has long shaped not only their own journeys, but also the future of their families.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "A mother's instinct is often spoken about, but rarely understood in its true depth. It goes beyond care, it is an intuitive understanding of emotions often unspoken, and the ability to sense doubts, hopes, and decisions even before they are expressed. This quiet intelligence often becomes the invisible force guiding some of her most important choices, especially those that shape her family's future. At SBI Life, we see this instinct as a profound human truth, that guides mothers to stand by their loved ones, even as they pursue their aspirations with confidence, assured that what matters most to them is protected. Through our Mother's Day film- 'Bin Samjhaaye, Sirf Maa Samajhti Hai', we honour mother's silent strength and reaffirm our commitment to being a trusted partner in every family's journey forward."

Rooted in its philosophy of 'Apne Liye. Apno Ke Liye.', SBI Life continues to champion the idea that true liberation comes from being able to pursue one's dreams while staying prepared for what matters most.

Over the years, SBI Life has built a strong association with Mother's Day, reflecting the evolving identity of mothers through relatable, insight-led storytelling. This year's campaign continues that journey, placing the spotlight on the intuitive understanding that defines motherhood.

Because sometimes, the strongest support doesn't come from what is said--but from what is simply understood.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,230 offices, 29,344 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,82,001 agents, 84 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 160 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 4,871.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the year ended March 31, 2026)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLOavtO1ljkPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976605/Ravindra_Sharma.jpg

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