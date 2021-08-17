Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, India's first 'EMI only' online shopping platform, has announced up to 15% cashback on a wide range of smartphones, electronics and home appliances. The discount is a part of the limited period Raksha Bandhan Sale, valid from 17th to 22nd Aug'21.

At present, customers can shop from a variety of products like mobile phones, LED TVs, washing machine, refrigerators, AC, Laptops. Smartphones like the Realme 8 Pro, OPPO F19 Pro, Vivo Y20G, Samsung Galaxy A31 are available on sale. Those looking to buy Rakhi gifts can browse from a wide range of musical instruments, speakers, smartwatches, and much more.

Below mentioned are the starting EMIs of products available on sale:

1. Mobile phones on EMIs starting Rs. 9992. Music speakers on EMIs starting Rs. 8503. LED TVs on EMIs starting Rs. 6674. Washing machines on EMIs starting Rs. 6835. Smartwatches on EMIs starting Rs. 1,666

One can shop online from over 1,000 cities on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This includes popular metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad.

Customers can avail their favourite products on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. Order online and get everything home delivered without any additional cost.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy 4 step process:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the product you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number. Order will be home delivered without any additional cost.

*Terms and Conditions apply

