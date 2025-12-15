PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15: The 26th CABLE TV SHOW 2025 Kolkata - one of the largest trade shows on digital cable television, broadband and OTT in India and the Saarc region - is set to take off from 17th December till 19th December 2025 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) opposite Science City in Kolkata. The 11 am to 6 pm exhibition is open to the public via registration on the spot and draws over one lakh footfalls during the three days.

"The CABLE TV SHOW 2025 is going to be the most successful and largest show ever. This year, we have two Gold Sponsors, seven Silver Sponsors, four Bronze Sponsors and two Supporting MSOs. The number of participants is 89, who will showcase their latest products/services in 90 stalls and 46 pavilions. Almost all the major brands in this trade are participating this year. I am thankful to all exhibitors, MSOs, HITS, ISPs, OTT channels, Vendors and CTMA members for their cooperation and support in making this show a super success," said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Chairman, Exhibition, CTMA.

This year, the event is being organised on a grand scale with more exhibition space and participants. The latest technologies, products, solutions, and services will be showcased over the three days. Delegates and representatives of the cable television sector from across India and SAARC countries will participate in the three-day B2B mega event from December 17 to 19, organised by Kolkata-based Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA).

"The technology in the cable television sector is evolving at a rapid pac,e and technological obsolescence is becoming very common. CATV SHOW 2025, which will showcase many of these new technologies, will give the operators and visitors a chance to get a first-hand feel of these new innovations," said Mr K K Binani, Secretary, CTMA.

More than 10,000 cable operators, MSOs and representatives, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors, broadcasters and Multi-System Operators (MSOs), OTT platform professionals, buyers, importers and traders from across India and overseas are expected to visit the CABLE TV SHOW 2025. Besides showcasing technowares and latest services, The CABLE TV SHOW also holds seminars and B2B meetings.

This year, the CATV SHOW 2025 has two gold sponsors Alliance Broadband Services and Meghbela Cable & Broadband Services Pvt Ltd; seven silver sponsors - CTRLS Data Centres Ltd, Multi Reach Media Pvt Ltd (MRMPL), Railtel Corporation of India Limited, TP-Link India Pvt Ltd, Wish Net Private Limited, Jio Star and Zita Telecom Private Limited; four bronze sponsors Aurangabad Satellite Cable Service Centre, GOIP Global Services Pvt Ltd, SPI Engineers Pvt Ltd and UBIQCOM India Private Limited while GTPL Kolkata Cable & Broadband, Indian Cable Net Company Ltd and SITI Networks are the supporting MSOs for the Show. MfunL is the digital partner.

