Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his directorial debut in September 2025 with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Netflix series starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal in lead roles received critical acclaim for its writing and performances. The show was also declared the most popular Indian series of 2025 by IMDb, beating several high-profile shows. Now, Pakistani actor Alyy Khan criticised The Ba***ds of Bollywood for the overuse of profanity. Aryan Khan on ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Global Success: ‘We Wanted To Shake the Room and Own the Conversation’; Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Reflects on His Blockbuster Directorial Debut.

Pakistani Actor Alyy Khan Criticises ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

During an appearance on ARY Podcast, Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, shared his thoughts about Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "Recently maine Aryan Khan ka kaam dekha, mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte, language itni ajeeb hai. Uss laguage ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aus jis level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh sadak chaap language use karte hai?"

Translations - "Recently, I saw Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I found it very strange. You can't even watch it with your family because the language is inappropriate. There was no justification for using that kind of language. The type of people shown in the film, do they use street-style language?"

He added, "Agar gaali deni bhi hai, toh close-up ki tarah honi chahiye, jab zaroorat hai tab bolo, tabhi impact aata hai. Har sentence mein toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jati hai." (Even if you want to use abuses, they should come like close-up shots, only when necessary. If it appears in every sentence, it becomes cringe and boring). ‘King’: Is Shah Rukh Training His Daughter Suhana Khan for Action Scenes in Their Upcoming Big-Budget Film? Farah Khan Shares Details (Watch Video).

Watch Alyy Khan’s Full Podcast

More About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, released on Netflix on September 18, 2025, is a satirical comedy that throws light on the power dynamics within the Hindi film industry. The show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The series also grabbed headlines for its high-profile celebrity cameos from Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

