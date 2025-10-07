BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Timex Group India proudly announces its association as the Title Sponsors with India's first and Asia's largest resort fashion showcase, India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW Showcase 2025). Taking place at the stunning Hilton Goa Resort from October 09-11, 2025, this year's edition marks the 3rd successful collaboration of Timex with IBFW, ushering in a bold new chapter in the evolution of resort fashion.

As Title Sponsors, Timex steps firmly into the fashion and lifestyle diaspora, reinforcing its role as more than just a timekeeping brand but as a cultural tastemaker shaping style, innovation, and self-expression. Timex stands at the intersection of fashion and time, inspiring people to live authentically through its philosophy of "Analog Life, Make Time Yours." In a digital-first age, Timex proudly advocates for the beauty of slowing down, savouring moments, and embracing time as the ultimate luxury.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited, shares, "Our continued partnership with India Beach Fashion Week grows stronger each year, and we are thrilled to be back for the third time, celebrating yet another edition of fashion, innovation. At Timex, we believe that fashion and watches share the same language of individuality and self-expression. Through 'Make Time Yours,' we encourage people to embrace the analog life and live every moment authentically. Our association with IBFW is a true reflection of that philosophy, and we are proud to continue providing a platform for fresh talent and bold creativity in the fashion industry."

IBFW Showcase 2025 presents an iconic line-up of Indian and international designers including the ace designer Abhishek Sharma, who will be headlining the Timex Grand Finale. His presentation, inspired by The Timex Analog Life, Make Time Yours, will fuse futurism, sustainability, and bold creative storytelling.

With over a decade of groundbreaking showcases, IBFW continues to set the agenda for how resort fashion, innovation, and lifestyle merge into a cultural celebration. With this year's theme Where Resort Fashion, Meets Bold Innovation IBFW 2025 reimagines resort fashion for a global audience. The theme reflects a futuristic approach to design, where bold innovation meets timeless elegance, offering a lens into the future of lifestyle, travel, and fashion.

