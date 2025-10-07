Defending champions Australia National Cricket Team will look to continue their good form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 when they take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team in match 9 of the tournament. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, let us take a look at the best fantasy playing XI prediction. Muneeba Ali Run Out: MCC Issue Statement After Pakistan Batter's Dismissal Sparks Controversy in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Australia and Pakistan have had contrasting fortunes in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Alyssa Healy and her team started off their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a victory over New Zealand but had to share points with Sri Lanka in their next match, which was washed out due to rain in Colombo. Determined to continue their winning start, Australia will take the field and they will be up against a side searching for their first win. Losses to Bangladesh and India have put Fatima Sana and her team right at the bottom of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. Pakistan will hope to turn around their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, but the task will be far from easy. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by 89 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 2; Sophie Devine’s Century Goes in Vain As Defending Champions Register Dominating Victory.

AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) and Alyssa Healy (AUS-W)

Batters: Sidra Amin (PAK-W) and Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W)

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W) and Fatima Sana (PAK-W)

Bowlers: Kim Garth (AUS-W), Alana King (AUS-W) and Diana Baig (PAK-W)

Who Will Win AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

As mentioned before, Australia and Pakistan have had totally different trajectories in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far, although both teams have had two matches so far (Australia's second game was washed out due to rain in Colombo). On paper and on form, the Australia National Cricket Team can be considered outright favourites and it would take nothing less than a Herculean effort from Pakistan, especially with the bat if they are to outclass the defending champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Australia can be predicted to win the AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).