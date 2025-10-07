Mumbai, October 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, October 8. PM Modi will be joined by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol for the NMIA inauguration.

As the Navi Mumbai Airport nears its grand opening, air travelers are eager for key details. Questions around the beginning of ticket sales, flight schedules, etc, are top of mind. The airport authorities are expected to release information shortly on the schedule and the number of flights. Navi Mumbai International Airport FAQs: Who Will Inaugurate NMIA and When? Who Will It Be Named After? What Will Be Its Code? Your Key Questions Answered.

NMIA to Transform Maharashtra's Economy and Infrastructure

As Mumbai stands on the brink of a new beginning, a symbol of progress is ready to bloom. A vision years in the making, now almost here.#TwinWingsOfMumbai #NMIA #NaviMumbaiAirport #AdaniAirports #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/uVLtmDH676 — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) October 7, 2025

When Will Navi Mumbai Airport Ticket Sales Begin?

Ticket bookings for flights from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) are expected to open by the end of October 2025.

How Many Flights Will There Be at NMIA?

Initially, NMIA will handle 8 to 10 flights every morning, with the capacity to scale up to 20-30 flights per hour based on passenger demand. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, are on board, with IndiGo expected to operate the inaugural flight. Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Traffic Department Bans Movement of Heavy Vehicles Across City on October 8 for NMIA's Inauguration; Check Timings and Other Details.

NMIA's Code?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has assigned the code 'NMI' to NMIA. Airlines and booking platforms have already begun using this code for ticketing and scheduling.

On October 4, Devendra Fadnavis announced that Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be named after the late Loknete DB Patil. He added that the proposal, which was recently discussed with PM Narendra Modi, received a positive response. As per the release, Fadnavis further stated that once passenger traffic commences at the airport, it will be officially inaugurated under the name "Loknete D. B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport."

