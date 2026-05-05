Business News | Titan Makes Waves in Delhi with the Diver's Watch Collection in Ganga Ram's Watch Gallery

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 5: Titan, India's leading watchmaker, has unveiled its highly anticipated, first-ever Diver's Collection, bringing a new era of horological excellence to the capital. The spectacular new range was launched at Delhi's premier watch destination 'Ganga Ram's Watch Gallery'. This new collection marks a significant step in Titan's ongoing dedication to combining advanced technology with elegant design, catering to the needs of adventure seekers and watch enthusiasts in the capital city.

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Priced from ₹15,795 to ₹77,995, the comprehensive new lineup features twelve distinct SKUs categorized across four impressive water-resistance levels, including 100m, 200m, 300m, and 500m water-resistance categories, spanning both quartz and automatic movements. Each tier is matched to a distinct use case: the entry models suit recreational swimmers and triathletes; the mid-range covers open-water and recreational scuba; and the upper automatics meet the standards required for technical and professional diving.

The flagship 500m model is equipped with Aqua Lock feature designed to restrict accidental bezel movement during a dive. Besides this, each 500m timepiece is built to rigorous ISO 6425 dive-watch standards, underlining Titan's commitment to precision, performance and reliability. Designed from Grade 2 Titanium, the 500m model also features a 120-click sapphire unidirectional bezel, helium escape valve, sapphire crystal with 3-layer anti-reflective coating, and Titan's in-house 7AC0 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve.

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Commenting on the launch, Anil Kataria, Owner, Ganga Ram's Watch Gallery said, "Titan's Diver's Collection marks an important addition to the evolving watch landscape in India. At Ganga Ram's Watch Gallery, we have always aimed to bring our customers timepieces that go beyond aesthetics and offer real technical value. This collaboration with Titan enables us to introduce a collection that addresses both serious dive capabilities and everyday wearability. We believe this range will strongly resonate with Delhi's growing community of informed watch buyers who are seeking depth, durability, and design in equal measure."

The larger collection is designed to appeal across consumer segments. The 100m and 200m variants offer quartz-driven functionality in 316L marine-grade stainless steel constructions, while the 300m and 500m variants elevate the offering with automatic movements, sapphire crystal, enhanced dive features and professional-grade detailing. Across the line-up, Titan has carried a strong ocean-inspired design language, including textured gradient dials inspired by ocean waves, vertical satin finishes, polished bevels and X1-C3 high-grade Swiss Super-LumiNova for enhanced legibility.

The collection also reflects Titan's effort to balance lifestyle appeal with performance authenticity. From internal rotating bezels in the 200m range to ceramic bezels and helium escape valves in the higher-end automatics, the new Diver's Collection has been built for consumers who increasingly seek watches that combine everyday wearability with purpose-led engineering.

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