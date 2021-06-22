New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading provider for digital transformation and technology services has been recognized by the Everest Group for its capabilities in Product Engineering services in their recently published PEAK Matrix report for 2021.

Everest Group is one of the leading global research firms focused on IT, business process, and engineering services. The PEAK Matrix is Everest Group's flagship report which evaluates the overall capability impact on the global services market in a competitive matrix.

TO THE NEW has debuted in the Everest PEAK Matrix for its expertise in Software Product Engineering Services as an 'Aspirant'. The company helps a host of ISVs, consumer internet businesses and enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Many other prominent analyst firms like Gartner, ISG, and Zinnov have also recognized TO THE NEW for its end-to-end digital & product engineering capabilities.

Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, said, "It is a privilege to be recognised by the Everest Group in their Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix 2021. Our expertise on digital technologies, agile processes, nimbleness, and ability to hire and retain people are some of the key reasons that help us stay ahead of the curve. We hope to continue creating significant impact & business value for our customers."

"TO THE NEW has elevated its position in the Software Product Engineering market, which is visible from the consistent business growth it has experienced over the last few years. The company is focused on Cloud Engineering services, which contributes to more than a third of its revenue. This is attributable to its partnerships with cloud providers, as well as associated competence, especially in the AWS ecosystem," says Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group.

TO THE NEW continues to make investments in the software product engineering space and is also looking to acquire a US-based firm to further strengthen its product engineering portfolio by the end of this year.

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG and Zinnov for its capabilities in product engineering, cloud, data & analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all the leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. Its passionate team of 1500+ "Newers" is spread across 3 delivery centers in Delhi, Dubai and NYC. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

To know more, please visit www.tothenew.com.

