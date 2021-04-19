New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir):TO THE NEW today announced that it ranked number 29 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. TO THE NEW's revenues grew over 175 percent during this period.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

TO THE NEW's CEO & Co-founder, Deepak Mittal, credits its sharp focus on customers and its people's collaboration and growth-mindset with the company's 175 per cent revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "We feel elated to be featured on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. I would also like to congratulate the other winners on the list. We, at TO THE NEW, take pride in being nimble but at the same time work tirelessly to meet the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our people, the Newers, have been the most important piece of our exciting growth journey even during the challenging times. Being recognised by Deloitte makes us proud of what we have achieved and we look forward to continuing this tradition for the coming years."

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "With its 175% growth rate over three years, TO THE NEW has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

To know more about the awards and read the list of all winners, click here.

In recent times, TO THE NEW has been recognised as the #1 Top Performing MSME in Medium Category at ET Rise 2020 awards. TO THE NEW also bagged two gold Stevies for "Most valuable employer - Asia Pacific" and "Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration" respectively at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, announced last month. A 6-time GTPW winner, TO THE NEW has time and again been recognized for its employee policies and practices while maintaining a high growth trajectory.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG and Zinnov for our capabilities in digital engineering, Cloud, Data & Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all the leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60 per cent since 2017. Our passionate team of 2000+ "Newers" is spread across our delivery centers in Delhi, Dubai and NYC. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

