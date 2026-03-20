VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: When you move out of India, your money doesn't just stop coming in. Rent from property, dividends, pension payouts, or interest from old deposits -- all of that keeps showing up in Indian rupees. The thing is, you need a special account to handle it the right way. That's where a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account comes in. It's built for this exact job.

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Managing money across countries isn't just about convenience; you also have to follow the rules. An NRO account lines up with what the Reserve Bank of India and FEMA want, but it also makes your life easier. You can keep track of your money, access it online, and stay compliant -- all at once. Here's what you get with an NRO account.

What's an NRO Account, and Who Actually Needs One?

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An NRO account is a bank account in India, in rupees, for non-resident Indians. It's the account you switch to when you move abroad and still have income back home. If you're earning any of these in India, an NRO account isn't just a good idea -- it's the rule:

* Rental income from your property in India

* Dividends from Indian stocks or mutual funds

* Pension or provident fund withdrawals

* Interest from fixed deposits or bonds

* Money from selling property or other assets in India

Why Bother With an NRO Account? Here's What You Get

Keep All Your Indian Money in One Place

With an NRO account, every rupee you earn in India lands in one spot. No more juggling multiple accounts or breaking any rules by using your old resident account. You can check your balance, move money, or pay bills from anywhere in the world -- all online.

Add a Family Member as Joint Holder

Unlike some other account types, you can hold an NRO account jointly with someone who still lives in India -- your spouse, a parent, even your adult child. This is super useful if you want someone you trust to help manage your money, handle property stuff, or just pay the electricity bill while you're away.

Nominee and Succession Planning

You can name a nominee for your NRO account, whether they live in India or overseas. This makes inheritance simple. If something happens to you, your nominee gets the money without a long legal battle. It's smart, especially if you have a lot tied up in India.

Need Cash? Get an Overdraft or Loan Against Your NRO Deposit

Many banks let you take a loan or overdraft against your NRO fixed deposits. So if you need cash for, say, fixing up your property or paying taxes, you don't have to break your investments. Just use the credit facility and keep your overseas finances untouched.

How Does Repatriation Work With an NRO Account?

Here's where things get specific. Unlike an NRE account, you can't just send all the money in your NRO account out of India whenever you want. The RBI and FEMA cap repatriation at up to USD 1 million per financial year, but only after you've paid all the taxes. Interest income can be sent abroad after TDS is deducted. If you're moving principal amounts -- like from selling a house -- you'll need to fill out a couple of forms (Form 15CA and 15CB, which is certified by a chartered accountant) before your bank lets you repatriate.

Why Not Just Keep Using Your Old Resident Account?

Simple answer: it's not allowed. Once you're an NRI, you have to convert your savings account to an NRO account. Keeping money in a resident account breaks FEMA rules. On top of that, with an NRO account, you get access to internet banking, an international debit card, and a clear record of your Indian income. That's a must for tax filings, property deals, or if you ever want a loan in India.

Bottom Line

If you're a non-resident Indian earning money in India, you need an NRO account. It pulls all your Indian income together, lets you add a resident family member to help manage things, and makes succession planning easy. You can even borrow against your deposits if you need cash. The repatriation limit is more than enough for most people, and while there's paperwork, the process is clear. Honestly, if you're living abroad with Indian income, opening an NRO account isn't just helpful -- it's the rule.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)