'Deeply Saddening': Akhilesh Yadav Mourns Sudden Death of Half-Brother Prateek Yadav in Lucknow

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Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep grief on Wednesday morning following the sudden demise of his half-brother, Prateek Yadav. In a brief but emotional statement shared on social media, the former Chief Minister wrote, “The passing of Prateek Yadav Ji is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul.'

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow at approximately 6:00 AM today. Hospital officials confirmed that he was declared "brought dead" upon arrival. While the specific cause of death is currently being determined, initial reports indicate he had been struggling with lung-related health issues for a significant period. Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son and Aparna Yadav’s Husband Dies at 38 in Lucknow.

The news has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s political circles. Despite being part of one of the state's most prominent political families, Prateek largely distanced himself from the electoral arena. A graduate of the University of Leeds, he focused his career on entrepreneurship and fitness, operating a well-known gym, "The Fitness Planet," in the capital. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta, who passed away in 2022. He is survived by his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, a senior leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. What Happened to Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son Had Serious Lung Condition, Says Report.

Akhilesh Yadav Condoles Demise of Prateek Yadav

#WATCH | Lucknow | On the demise of his younger brother Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his… https://t.co/WJwldY1eEl pic.twitter.com/be9xGDPdyK — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

According to hospital sources, the body has been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact circumstances of his passing. Family members and leaders from various political parties have begun arriving at the family residence to pay their respects. Final rites are expected to take place later today in accordance with family traditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Akhilesh Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).