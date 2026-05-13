Silver Rate Today, May 13, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities
Silver rate surged sharply across major Indian cities on Wednesday, May 13, after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%, triggering strong movement in the domestic bullion market. Check latest silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
Silver rate surged sharply across major Indian cities on Wednesday, May 13, after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%, triggering strong movement in the domestic bullion market. Retail silver rates crossed INR 3.10 lakh per kilogram in several cities as traders reacted to the revised tariff structure and rising global precious metal prices.
According to data from GoodReturns, silver was trading around INR 310.10 per gram and INR 3,10,100 per kilogram in key metro markets on May 13. Analysts said the sharp rise was driven by higher import costs, global uncertainty and strong investor demand for precious metals. Gold, Silver Import Duty Hike: India Raises Tariffs on Precious Metals to 15% To Curb Overseas Purchases and Support Rupee.
Silver Rates Today As of May 13 , 2026 (Per Kilogram)
|City
|Silver Rate (1 Kg)
|Delhi
|INR 3,10,000
|Mumbai
|INR 3,10,000
|Chennai
|INR 3,30,000
|Kolkata
|INR 3,10,000
|Bengaluru
|INR 3,10,000
|Hyderabad
|INR 3,18,000
|Ahmedabad
|INR 3,10,000
|Jaipur
|INR 3,10,000
|Lucknow
|INR 3,10,000
|Bhopal
|INR 3,10,000
|Srinagar
|INR 3,10,000
|Jodhpur
|INR 3,10,000
|Noida
|INR 3,10,000
|Gurugram
|INR 3,10,000
|Ghaziabad
|INR 3,10,000
Govt Increases Import Duty
The Finance Ministry recently increased the basic customs duty on gold and silver imports to 10% from 5%, while retaining the 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), taking the effective import tax to 15%. The government said the move is aimed at reducing bullion imports, narrowing the trade deficit and supporting the rupee amid rising global crude oil prices and external market pressures.
India is the world’s largest importer of silver and depends heavily on overseas shipments to meet domestic industrial and investment demand. Gold Rate Today, May 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Apart from the duty hike, silver prices are also being supported by strong international demand linked to electronics, solar energy and clean-energy manufacturing. Bullion analysts said investors are increasingly turning toward silver as both an industrial commodity and a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility.
Traders are now closely watching international silver prices, rupee movement and further government measures that could influence domestic bullion rates in the coming weeks.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).