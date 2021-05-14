New Delhi [India], May 14 (PNN): A good astrologer near you or anywhere may prove to be beneficial. When we look for the best astrologer, we should have some idea about the basic methodology and essential criterion for any good astrologer to have.

A good astrologer must be an astrologer by design and not by default. It means the astrologer must abide by certain basic rules of Vedic Astrology. Let us know more about some of these basic principles of Vedic Astrology.

1. A good Vedic astrologer knows how to co-relate your horoscope with your past life. We know that a horoscope is a direct manifesto of your past life(s) Karmas and all planetary positions are not any random allocation but well-judged results of our past life deeds.

2. The astrologer should know how to verify your accurate birth details and if there is even an error of one minute, (s)he should know how to ascertain your right birth time through birth time rectification. Date and place of birth are generally known in many cases; accurate birth time is not known.

3. Any good astrologer should not discuss a child's horoscope until the child reaches the age of 12th Year unless there are severe health or very uncommon behavioural issues. It is logical to get a child's horoscope made as it plays an important role, but only when the child reaches the right stages of life like education subject selection, career selection, business decisions, marriage purposes and other similar stages of life.

4. Your horoscope has both negative & positive planetary positions. The good astrologer should not let the person feel being cursed due to negative planetary position and the same way, blessed or pampered throughout life. Instead of this, (s)he should tell you how to keep the negatives in the horoscope pacified and how to activate positive ones. That is called the Theory of Karma and not the ritualistic way of astrology.

5. One should know how to advise the child and parents while choosing the best education subject keeping in mind what will be best for the future career of the child.

6. The advice for a career should not be given only based on the horoscope of a specific person but also, after visualising the potential of any career in the coming times. All Careers do not remain the same, as we have experienced in these Pandemic times.

7. Any good astrologer should be able to advise on the predictions for the future life partner, timings of the marriage and what would be better for a person, love or arranged marriage. One can read much more on https://www.vinaybajrangi.com/marriage-astrology.php

8. When it comes to checking the marriage compatibility between two persons, it should be based on the Golden rules of relationship compatibility and not only based on simple mathematical Gun Milan. It helps to check the compatibility of two persons for sexual, behavioural, adaptability and mutual respect with each other. A good astrologer can also help to know about out the possibility of extra-marital affairs post marriage.

9. Any good astrologer should be able to read the connection of married life to a person's career. The 7th and 10th house are strongly interconnected & complementary to each other; many astrologers may not consider this while advising on these two aspects separately.

10. Also one should check if you are interacting with the Main astrologer directly or with the juniors in an Astrology Compound.

Like this, there are many more basic rules of Vedic astrology which any good astrologer should consider in giving astrological guidance to a person.

You cannot confine the expertise of any good astrologer to a particular region or country. The best astrologer will remain the best and a good astrologer will remain the good irrespective of area geographical boundaries. In today's time when the communication modes are so well available, one should focus more to verify the basic qualifications and overall practical experience of the astrologer. One should try to review public exposure and most importantly, people's reviews about any astrologer. A person depends on an astrologer for getting good guidance thus it is better to know a few things as explained above. Rest is all a fate of the human's efforts. One can read more on www.vinaybajrangi.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)