Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 75th Edition of the Cannes Film Festival witnessed once again the magic of Sanjukta Dutta's creative prowess with Top UK Model Ingrida Ilgine, walking the red carpet and looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red mulberry silk handcrafted gown designed by Sanjukta. Sanjukta Dutta has left no stone unturned in empowering the rural artisans of India and in bringing the age-old art of Assamese handlooms to the global stage.

Her recent show at the New York Fashion Week was lauded by many eminent Indian Dignitaries including Randhir Jaiswal- Consul General of India, Dr Varun Jeph- Deputy Consul General of India, Senthur Kumaran- Director, India Tourism Office and many more who attended the event. The couture celebrated Indian handloom and ensured contemporary ethnic ensembles for women from all walks of life.

Bollywood celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Tabu, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Sharmila Tagore, Bipasha Basu and more have walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta at the Lakme Fashion Week. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 in the category of "Best Fashion Designer". Sanjukta Dutta, has taken the fashion world by storm and wowed celebrities in India and abroad with her handcrafted apparel in Assam silk.

