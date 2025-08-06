PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) announces the launch of its new and improved range of Quartz car engine oils in India that meets the latest API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 performance standards, set by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC). These advanced lubricants are designed to deliver significant improvements in fuel efficiency, engine protection and long-term vehicle performance. The launch marks a significant leap forward in lubricant technology and reaffirms TotalEnergies' commitment to innovation.

The new lineup includes Quartz 9000 Xtra Future XT 0W-16, Quartz 9000 Future GF-7 0W-20, and Quartz 7000 Future GF-7 5W-30.

These premium oils are specifically engineered to meet the demands of modern engines, including turbocharged and gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems. They are formulated to perform under higher pressures and temperatures, while remaining backward compatible with older engines, offering flexibility and convenience for drivers and automotive service providers.

The new specifications deliver 40% improved protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) throughout the oil drain interval, 20% better timing chain wear protection, and 7% enhanced piston cleanliness - each benchmarked against industry standards1. Together, these benefits contribute to longer engine life, reduced maintenance frequency, and lower repair costs for drivers.

The new range also delivers enhanced fuel economy and more cost savings for drivers, achieving up to 16% higher fuel efficiency versus the Fuel Economy Improvement Engine Test required in the latest ILSAC GF-7 standard2. In addition, the engine oils help vehicles meet stricter emissions regulations by minimizing harmful deposits and reducing overall vehicle emissions.

Commenting on the launch, Viken Najarian, CEO, Lubricants Division, TEMIPL said, "This is a proud moment for TotalEnergies in India. With the introduction of our GF-7 compliant Quartz engine oil range, we are not only setting a new industry benchmark but also delivering on our promise to lead with innovation. Blended at TotalEnergies' facility in India, the new Quartz range ensures local availability while meeting quality global standards, delivering reliable premium lubricants for our consumers."

About TotalEnergies Marketing India Pvt Ltd.

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) started operations in India in 1993. In the country, the company has a growing presence in businesses, namely lubricants for automotive and industrial applications, LPG for domestic and commercial applications, and special fluids. TEMIPL has seven industrial plants in the country and a retail network of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations. TotalEnergies also operates an underground LPG storage facility at Vizag through a 50:50 JV with HPCL (South Asia LPG Ltd), and manufacturing & marketing of modified bitumen derivatives through a 50:50 Joint venture company with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for modified bitumen (IndianOil Total Private Limited).

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services--petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation--to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 14,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

1 Sustained LSPI prevention by Sequence XI Aged (ASTM D8291), chain wear protection by Sequence X (ASTM D8279), piston cleanliness performance by Sequence IIIH (ASTM D8111)

2 Fuel efficiency improvement by Sequence VIE (ASTM D8114)

