New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The country's tourism and hospitality sector is projected to require an additional 61.31 lakh workers to cater to an increasing tourism activities by 2036-37, according to a joint report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY.

The CII and EY in a whitepaper titled "Employment Landscape in Tourism and Hospitality in India" at the 18th Annual CII Tourism Summit provides a forward-looking analysis of employment trends in one of India's most dynamic sectors and highlights its critical role in driving economic growth and job creation."By 2036-37, spending in this sector is projected to rise by 1.2 times, driving the need for an additional 61 lakh workers--comprising 46 lakh males and 15 lakh females. This highlights the sector's pivotal role in gender inclusion and workforce expansion," the report added.

Tourism and hospitality currently contribute to about 8 per cent of India's total employment.

Despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector is witnessing a strong resurgence, fueled by domestic tourism.

The report adds that India's tourism industry is a vital engine of economic growth, contributing significantly to employment and GDP of the country. As one of the largest contributors to foreign exchange earnings and employment, the industry's development is essential for achieving broader economic objectives, it added.

India's rank on the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024 has risen to 39th position as compared to 54th position in 2021.

In 2023, the sector's direct contribution to India's GDP surpassed USD 231 billion, making India the second-highest tourism GDP contributor in the Asia-Pacific region, the report mentioned. To meet this rising demand, the CII-EY report emphasises the need for specialised skills in digital marketing, sustainable tourism, and customer service.

The report recommends developing gamified Learning Management Systems (LMS) for continuous professional development. It recommends collaboration with industry associations to create clear career advancement pathways.

It also added that establishing a dedicated taskforce under the Ministry of Tourism to standardise skills and education.

The whitepaper also underscores the importance of incentivising workforce participation, particularly among women, while harnessing opportunities like medical tourism.

It advocates for the creation of a central tourism and hospitality body to streamline governance, address fragmented infrastructure, and enhance operational efficiency.

The CII EY whitepaper calls for a collective approach involving the government, private sector, and academic institutions to unlock this sector's vast opportunities. (ANI)

