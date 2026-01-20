TPSTECH Democratizes Access to Authentic Technology Hardware Across India with Same-Day and Express Delivery Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: TPSTECH (tpstech.in), a leading specialist in authentic PC components, peripherals, and enterprise-grade technology solutions, is addressing India's growing demand for reliable hardware access through expanded same-day delivery services and a comprehensive catalog of over 10,000 SKUs.

As India's PC market reached 14.4 million shipments in 2024 with continued growth projected through 2028, and with e-retail GMV expected to reach USD 170-190 billion by 2030, the need for trustworthy technology retail has become increasingly critical. TPSTECH's service model directly addresses this requirement by combining product authenticity, rapid fulfillment, and expert support.

Bridging the Trust Gap in Technology Retail

"India's digital transformation extends beyond metropolitan areas, with significant adoption occurring in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," said a company spokesperson. "Our mission is to ensure that genuine hardware and professional-grade services are accessible to everyone--from first-time buyers to enterprise IT teams--with the speed and reliability today's digital economy demands."

The company has established several trust markers, including a Google-verified business profile with a 4.6-star rating from thousands of customer reviews and transparent policies for shipping, returns, and cancellations.

Comprehensive Delivery Network

TPSTECH has rolled out three distinct delivery tiers to serve diverse customer needs:

Same-Day Delivery: Now available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow for eligible products and PIN codes. Customers have noted the service's competitive performance relative to major e-commerce platforms, with delivery subject to inventory availability and published cutoff times.

Express Delivery: Available pan-India for nearly all products, offering accelerated shipping across the country with timelines varying by location and courier serviceability.

Free Standard Delivery: Offered on every order regardless of amount, with typical delivery in 3-5 days for most PIN codes nationwide.

Authentic Products and Expert SolutionsTPSTECH's catalog spans authentic PC components, enterprise networking solutions including TP-Link Omada networking systems, NAS systems from Synology and QNAP, and the company's proprietary GOSHAWK line of pre-built PCs designed for creators, gamers, engineers, and analysts.

"Counterfeit or substandard components can severely impact productivity and create safety risks," the spokesperson noted. "We prioritize brand-backed authenticity with clear warranty paths, supported by customer education initiatives."

The company offers a 7-day return and replacement policy with specific category exceptions, managed through a dedicated customer portal for streamlined processing.

Supporting India's Digital Infrastructure

TPSTECH's services align with broader Digital India initiatives by making enterprise-grade technology accessible to small and medium businesses, educational institutions, and individual users. From Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh systems to private cloud NAS solutions, the company brings sophisticated infrastructure capabilities to organizations of all sizes.

The GOSHAWK PC line offers expert-built systems optimized for specific use cases, backed by warranty coverage and lifetime remote technical support.

Customer Reception

Public Google reviews reflect customer satisfaction with the service model. Customer Siva Rama Krishnan T. noted: "Response from the staffs were fast... packaging was well secured by bubble wrap. I'm satisfied."

Another customer, Sendhil K., commented: "Bought a TP-Link advanced router, genuine product... recently purchased a Seagate NAS drive... registered for warranty. The delivery was good too... plan to do most of my online PC purchases...".

Availability and Support

TPSTECH maintains customer support channels via phone, email, and WhatsApp for both pre-sales consultation and after-sales service. The complete product catalog and delivery options are available at tpstech.in.

About TPSTECH

Based in Bengaluru, TPSTECH specializes in authentic PC components, peripherals, displays, networking equipment, and storage solutions for consumers, SMBs, and enterprises across India. With a catalog exceeding 10,000 SKUs and a milestone of 15 lakh+ fulfilled orders, the company focuses on combining product authenticity with rapid delivery and expert technical support.

