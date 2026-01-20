New Delhi, January 20: In a move signaling a significant generational transition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally appointed Nitin Nabin as its 12th National President on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. At 45 years old, Nabin becomes the youngest leader to head the world’s largest political organization, succeeding J.P. Nadda. The elevation of the five-time Bihar MLA was confirmed after he was elected unopposed, with his nomination proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers at the party's headquarters.

Early Life, Education, and Caste Background

Born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Nitin Nabin hails from the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha community. He is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a veteran BJP leader and former four-time legislator from Bihar. Nabin’s academic journey began at St. Michael’s High School in Patna and continued in Delhi. He completed his Intermediate (Class 12) in 1998 from C.S.K.M. Public School, New Delhi. His entry into active politics was catalyzed by the sudden passing of his father in 2006, which led the then 26-year-old to take up the family's political mantle in Patna. Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP National President; K Laxman Hands Over Election Certificate as PM Narendra Modi, Senior Leaders Congratulate Him (Watch Video).

A Rapid Political Rise

Nabin’s electoral journey began with a victory in the 2006 by-election for the Patna West seat. Following the delimitation of constituencies, he moved to the Bankipur assembly seat, which he has successfully defended in five consecutive elections (2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025). In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he secured a resounding mandate, defeating his nearest rival by over 51,000 votes. His career has been defined by a mix of legislative and organizational roles:

National General Secretary: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

State President: BJYM Bihar.

State In-charge: Handled crucial party responsibilities in Chhattisgarh and Sikkim.

Ministerial Portfolios: Served as Bihar’s Minister for Road Construction, Urban Development, and Law & Justice.

Political Achievements and Organizational Acumen

Nabin is widely credited with the BJP’s organizational success in Chhattisgarh during the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he served as the party’s co-in-charge. His ability to mobilize grassroots workers and manage complex state dynamics earned him the trust of the central leadership. During his time as a minister in Bihar, he was noted for accelerating road infrastructure projects and introducing welfare measures for ASHA workers and journalists. His appointment as National Working President in December 2025 served as a final grooming period before his full elevation today. How Is BJP President Elected? From Voting to Election Process, All You Need To Know.

Personal Life and Assets

Nitin Nabin is married to Dr. Deepmala Shrivastava, a manager at the State Bank of India. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

According to his 2025 electoral affidavit, Nabin’s financial profile reflects steady growth:

Total Assets: Approximately ₹3.08 crore (combined movable and immovable).

Liabilities: Approximately ₹56.6 lakhs, primarily consisting of home and vehicle loans.

Movable Property: Includes bank deposits of approx. ₹98 lakhs, investments in bonds, and two vehicles—a Mahindra Scorpio and a Toyota Innova Crysta.

Immovable Property: Valued at approximately ₹1.47 crore, including family-owned plots in Ranchi and Patna. As Nitin Nabin steps into the role of National President, he faces the immediate challenge of leading the party through upcoming assembly elections in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. His appointment is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to balance experienced governance with youthful energy, signaling a long-term vision to expand the party’s footprint among younger demographics across India.

