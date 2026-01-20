Jaipur, January 20: Rajasthan police have arrested a 19-year-old photographer for allegedly carrying out an acid attack on a 14-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar. The suspect, identified as Omprakash, reportedly attacked the Class 9 student while she was on her way to school after she rebuked his attempts to contact her. Although the girl’s clothing and a finger sustained burn injuries, police confirmed that a major tragedy was averted as the acid did not strike her face directly.

The incident occurred in the Subhash Park area and triggered an intensive three-day manhunt. According to investigators, Omprakash had premeditated the crime, covering his face with a helmet and masking his motorcycle's license plate to evade detection. He was eventually apprehended after police analysed extensive CCTV video and technical data from the surrounding area.

Photographer Throws Acid on Class 9 Student For Refusing to Talk in Rajasthan

During interrogation, Omprakash revealed that he first encountered the minor at a wedding where he was working as a photographer. He reportedly became obsessed with the girl and attempted to initiate communication.

When the victim refused to speak with him and scolded him for his advances, the accused allegedly felt insulted. Driven by what police described as "unrequited love" and a desire for revenge, he planned the attack to "teach her a lesson."

The identification of the suspect proved difficult initially due to his efforts to conceal his identity. However, Superintendent of Police Dr. Amrita Duhan led the investigation, announcing a reward of INR 25,000 for information leading to his capture.

Following his arrest on Monday, January 19, the police took the unusual step of parading the accused through the local market. Officials stated that this move was intended to instill a fear of the law and serve as a deterrent against such heinous crimes in the community.

The 14-year-old victim is currently recovering from minor burn injuries. School authorities and local residents have expressed shock over the incident, calling for stricter safety measures for students commuting to educational institutions. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to acid attacks and stalking. Further investigation is ongoing to ensure a swift trial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).