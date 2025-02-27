BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 27: The modern workforce is undergoing a seismic shift, with technology and adaptability at its core. A recent report published by Hero Vired in collaboration with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University delves into the ambitions, skill gaps, and evolving career choices of students and young professionals as they navigate an ever-changing job market. The findings reveal a pressing need for upskilling, an increasing reliance on technology-driven roles, and a transformation in career aspirations that prioritize both financial security and personal fulfillment.

The report emphasizes the widening gap between academic qualifications and industry requirements. Despite holding degrees, a staggering 65% of respondents feel they lack practical, real-world skills. Furthermore, 82.9% of professionals find their degrees inadequate for their current job roles, underscoring a crucial demand for hands-on, tech-enabled learning. This gap highlights the necessity for continuous skilling, with 77% of respondents admitting they feel unprepared for the job market due to insufficient exposure to real-world applications.

Commenting on the findings, Akshay Munjal, Founder, Hero Vired, said, "The archetype of the young Indian professional is being redefined. Success is no longer about mastering a single function--it's about cultivating a dynamic synergy of functional and soft skills. In an era where the workplace is evolving at breakneck speed, stagnation is not an option. The true differentiator, as our report reveals, will be the ability to fuse technical prowess with agile, strategic thinking-- and those who fail to adapt will be left behind."

Technology-driven skills have emerged as the backbone of career growth. A remarkable 92.6% of respondents emphasized the importance of tech proficiency, with data analytics (89.6%) and ethical AI technology use (90.1%) being particularly crucial. However, technical prowess alone is not enough--creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, adaptability, and entrepreneurial thinking remain indispensable in an increasingly automated world.

The report also sheds light on evolving career motivations. Passion and paycheck are no longer thought to be mutually exclusive, with 59.4% of respondents prioritizing in-demand domains that require continuous skill evolution. Salary remains a key motivator, with 58.1% favoring higher-paying fields, yet job satisfaction (59.8%) and global opportunities (48.4%) also play significant roles in career choices. The future workforce seeks jobs that challenge their abilities, align with their values, and provide long-term impact rather than merely offering high salaries, reveals the report.

Education is also experiencing a radical transformation. Traditional, rigid learning structures are being replaced with flexible, on-demand, and immersive experiences. Just as entertainment has shifted to streaming platforms, learning is becoming modular and personalized. The survey reveals a strong preference for short-term, intensive upskilling programs, with 42% of respondents opting for six-month courses and 38% favoring one-year courses. Industry mentorship (40.1%) and internships (25.1%) are also highly valued, reflecting a preference for experiential learning over conventional classroom instruction.

"The way professionals approach education today mirrors how they consume content--on their own terms, tailored to their interests, and with immediate applicability," says Prakhar Kasar, CEO of Hero Vired. "This shift towards personalized, bite-sized learning underscores a broader demand for education that aligns with real-world challenges and market needs. On the back of our report findings, we have also created Skill Tests that offer an easy checkpoint for checking personal proficiency across multiple domains."

The survey also sheds light on the industries experiencing the most growth. Tech continues to dominate, with AI, machine learning, and augmented analytics leading the way. Data Science is booming, with 42% of professionals recognizing its rapid expansion, yet 26%--mainly from non-tech fields--remain unaware of its potential. Meanwhile, once-thriving domains like engineering, media/entertainment, and medicine are witnessing a slowdown. Only 5% of professionals perceive engineering as a growing field, while 62.3% believe its growth has stagnated. Similarly, the medical profession, long associated with financial stability, is now seen as a less lucrative career option, with only 13.5% of respondents considering it a growing domain.

The report highlights how the intersection of media and technology is reshaping the entertainment industry. Immersive storytelling, virtual production, and AI-driven content strategies are fueling demand for new-age roles like digital strategists and metaverse architects. Meanwhile, data analytics has become the new gold standard, revolutionizing decision-making across industries.

Unconventional careers are also gaining traction. Fields like augmented analytics, sustainability innovation, creative entrepreneurship, and multisensory design are witnessing growing interest. A staggering 72% of professionals see augmented analytics as a game-changer, recognizing its role in driving data-driven decision-making. Sustainability is also emerging as a key industry, with 69.7% of respondents acknowledging its rapid expansion in green technology and climate action. Creative entrepreneurship, once considered a niche field, is now seen as a viable career path, with 62.3% of professionals recognizing its potential in digital fashion, AI-assisted writing, and NFT art.

These emerging skills can be the building blocks of a 'Viksit Bharat'-- to create a nation driven by innovation, sustainability, and global leadership.

Dr. Kulveen Trehan, Associate Professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and a collaborator on the research, commented on the rising skills, "The future isn't just AI-driven--it's shaped by how we innovate with it. Content creation, data analytics, and prompt engineering are leading the charge, but the real frontier lies in sustainability, ethical AI, and creative entrepreneurship. As industries evolve, the biggest opportunities will emerge at the intersection of technology, impact, and unconventional thinking."

The report's findings underscore a fundamental truth: the future workforce is rewriting the rules. Degrees alone no longer guarantee career success. Instead, the emphasis is on adaptability, real-world application, and staying ahead of industry trends. Whether through short-term learning, tech-enabled upskilling, or embracing unconventional skills, professionals are seeking careers that align with both their ambitions and the evolving demands of the market.

As industries continue to evolve, professionals must recognize that the key to long-term career success lies in continuous learning, interdisciplinary expertise, and the willingness to embrace change. The future belongs to those who are not just skilled, but future-ready.

Click here to explore the full report and take the skill test.

