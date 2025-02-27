Following three back-to-back wins, WPL 2023 winners Mumbai Indians are now gearing up to lock horns with the runners-up from the last two seasons of the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match will be the 13th game of the ongoing Women's Premier League Season 3. For MI-W this will be the fifth game of the season, while for DC-W this is the sixth. Both sides are having six points for now, so it would be a spectacle to watch who races ahead. WPL 2025: Jess Jonassen Reflects on Delhi Capitals’ Win Over Gujarat Giants, Says ‘The Team Ticked All Boxes and Executed Plans Well’.

Delhi Capitals have won three and lost two of the five games they played so far. The DC-W side haven't been consistent, failing to actually have even two wins in a row. The Meg Lanning-led side is having a negative NRR, so they should not only try for a win but target a big one.

Mumbai Indians are the only side in WPL 2025 to have three wins in a row. They should be eyeing to have a consecutive fourth too. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are also having the best NRR. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz by Nine Wickets in WPL 2025; Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Bowlers Help Former Champions Dominating Victory.

DC-W vs MI-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have clashed against each other in six Women's Premier League matches. Both teams have an equal share of three wins each.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Titas Sadhu Hayley Matthews Shikha Pandey Nat Sciver-Brunt Meg Lanning Harmanpreet Kaur

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Titas Sadhu, who picked up a wicket in her last game against Gujarat Giants must be effective enough here to get the destructive Hayley Matthews early with the new ball. Mathews was gone for a duck in her last meet with DC-W, but now the player is returning to form, having a 59-run knock in her last game. Shikha Pandey should be targeting Nat Sciver-Brunt when she enters the pitch, as the latter struck a lethal 80-run knock when the teams last met. Lastly, the two captains and seasoned batters Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur should also be in a battle to score more runs.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 28. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. Super Over in WPL 2025! Women's Premier League Sees One-Over Eliminator For the First Time After Scores Tied in RCB-W vs UPW-W Clash.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Gunalan Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).