New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an advisory cautioning the public about a rise in cyber frauds and financial scams involving misuse of TRAI's name, the Ministry of Communications said in a release on Wednesday.

These include impersonation of TRAI officials through calls, messages, forged documents, and fraudulent letterheads to threaten or mislead individuals and coerce them into sharing personal information or transferring money.

The telecom regulator said that any such outreach allegedly in the name of TRAI is unauthorised and not associated with TRAI.

Citing such incidents, the telecom regulator said that a prominent example is the so-called 'digital arrest' scam, where callers impersonate TRAI or law enforcement officials and falsely accuse individuals of telecom or financial violations or criminal actions.

Victims are manipulated through fake legal documents, forged identities, and threats of arrest or account freezing, and are coerced to transfer money under the pretext of bail, fines, or verification.

TRAI reiterated that it does not initiate communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through messages or otherwise.

TRAI has also not authorised any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes. No regulatory body conducts investigations or collects payments through phone calls, messaging apps, or video platforms.

TRAI has cautioned citizens about various frauds falsely using its identity, including SIM deactivation threats, fake mobile tower rental offers, and forged documents demanding money.

The regulator clarified that it does not investigate individuals, seek personal or banking details, or issue threats.

TRAI urged the public to disconnect suspicious calls, avoid sharing sensitive information, verify messages through official sources, and report cyber frauds via 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in. Suspicious numbers can also be flagged using the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi or the TRAI DND app. (ANI)

