Bangkok [Thailand]/New Delhi [India], December 21: Travel + Leisure India and South Asia recently celebrated its 13th annual India's Best Awards (IBA) at the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, under the theme 'Art of Discovery', in partnership with Schuco.

This year, the India's Best Awards saw a record-breaking 591,000 readers participate in the voting, recognising the best-in-class hospitality and travel brand and experiences across various industry verticals.

The India's Best Awards is recognised as the largest Reader's Choice Awards in India's travel and hospitality sector, with the mission of bringing people together to celebrate the excellence in travel, leisure, and lifestyle. The event was attended by prestigious key opinion leaders, including Tikka Shatrujit Singh, HH Maharaja of Kapurthala; Raghuvendra and Kavita Rathore; Priya Paul; Raseel Ansal Gujral and Navin Ansal; Yuvraj Martand Singh; Maharawal Chaitanya Raj Singh; Radha Goenka and Anant Goenka; Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka; Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad; Tarun Tahiliani; Manish Ahuja, Assistant Secretary General and Head of Tourism, Culture, and Sports, FICCI; and Ishia Jajodia.

"Tonight, as we celebrate the 13th edition of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia's India's Best Awards, it is a true reflection and testament to the dynamic growth of the country's thriving tourism sector," said Bjorn Rettig, CEO, BurdaLuxury. "The awards introduced the T+L Champions category in 2022, and this year we have grown that list to include 22 individuals from diverse industries, all united by their commitment to foster positive change in the travel space and beyond."

"It brings me great joy to share that the 2024 edition of India's Best Awards has superseded expectations," said Akshita M. Bhanj Deo, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia. "This year's theme was Modern Heritage, aligning with and reflecting our mission to transform your world whilst also honouring the marriage of tradition and forward-thinking innovation that India stands for. Congratulations to all the award winners, and a big thank you to our readers for voting."

2024 India's Best Awards Winners by Category:

* T+L Champions

* Champion of Arts & Crafts (Supporting Local Artisans): Karishma Swali

* Champion of Boutique Hospitality: Shruti Shibulal

* Champion of Community Empowerment: Maharajkumari Dr. Jyoti Singh of Jammu & Kashmir

Airports, Airlines and Cruises

* Best Cruise/Expedition: Norwegian Cruise Line

* Best Domestic Airline: Air India

* Best Domestic Airport: Manohar International Airport, Goa

* Best International Airport: Singapore Changi Airport

* Best International Airline: Singapore Airlines

Domestic Destinations

* Best Beach Destination: Andaman & Nicobar

* Best Culinary Destination: West Bengal

* Best Emerging Destination: Sikkim

* Best State: Maharashtra

* Best Wedding Destination: Rajasthan

Domestic Hotels

* Best Bleisure Hotel (Editor's Choice): ITC Grand Chola, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Chennai

* Best Bleisure Hotel: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

* Best Bleisure Hotel: The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

* Best Corporate Experience: Le Meridien New Delhi

* Best Hotel Group in India: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

International Destinations

* Best City: Tokyo, Japan

* Best Country: Switzerland

* Best Adventure Destination: The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

* Best Adventure Destination: Pokhara, Nepal

* Best Beach Destination: Cape Town, South Africa

International Hotels

* Best Amusement/Theme Park: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

* Best Business Hotel: Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Finance Centre, United Arab Emirates

* Best Business Hotel: Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Thailand

* Best Hotel for Weddings: Shangri-La Colombo, Sri Lanka

* Best Loyalty Programme (Benefits): ALL - Accor Live Limitless

Lifestyle

* Best Car for Road Trips: Hyundai ALCAZAR

* Best Electric Car: Audi Q8 e-tron

* Best Electric Car: Volvo EX40

* Best Fashion Accessory Brand: Titan Stellar

* Best Luggage Brand: RIMOWA In addition to being presented in partnership with Schuco, the 2024 edition of India's Best Awards featured celebration partner, Indri single malt whisky and music partner, Piano Man, New Delhi.

Visit the Travel + Leisure India and South Asia website for the full list of IBA 2024 Award winners and exclusive content. Connect with T+L India & South Asia on social media @travelandleisureindia to stay up to date on the latest trends in travel, leisure, and lifestyle.

