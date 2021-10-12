New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Triton EV showcased Triton EV Model H SUV at the Westin Hotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad in front of a select audience. The Triton Model H SUV is designed to thrill the senses. With unparalleled power, luxury, and seating capacity, the Model H is the electric SUV of choice for discerning vehicle enthusiasts. To showcase Triton Model H, the Founder and Managing Director of Triton EV, Mr Himanshu B Patel was present at the event and explained the key features of the SUV and Triton EV's plans for Model H.

The Triton Model H is the first car from the company's portfolio to launch in India. It comes in seven colour options and the one which was showcased in the event was Metallic Blue.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications & Colours Teased Ahead of Its Launch.

The Model H is backed by a set of 200kWh (kilowatt-hour) batteries - Triton says that this is proprietary technology. The SUV has a range of approx 1200 kilometres when fully charged and can get hypercharged in 2 hours. Calling the newly introduced EV-SUV - an SUV of India's Next-Gen EV Success Story, Mr Patel mentioned, "As we have stated earlier also, India remains a very important market and activity centre for Triton EV. We are introducing a complete 'Make in India' Electric Vehicle from Zahirabad, Telangana factory. This manufacturing facility is Triton EV's biggest in the world after the United States. We are excited with the unleashing of Model H and the first-hand feedback from automotive experts have been very encouraging, who got a chance to look and feel the Model H here."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana was also present at the occasion and he also welcomed Triton EV's first-hand showcase of Model H. Mr Ranjan stated, "We are very happy to witness the first Triton EV's Model H SUV here in Telengana's capital city. We are excited to be part of India's great success story in EV space. This EV is all the more special for us as it is going to be manufactured from Telangana State. We wish the Triton EV team great success ahead and we would like to mention that we are committed to ensuring all the support from the State Government's side in making Triton EV's manufacturing a great success for the whole world."

Also Read | Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Ranjan also added, "It is not just incentives that have attracted Triton to invest in Telangana State, but the main driver for Triton Management to invest into Telangana state is the overall business ecosystem and state's commitment towards ease of doing business and fast time-bound processes." Mohammad Mansoor, Head of India & South-East Asia Development, Triton EV was also present at the occasion, and he stated, "We consider that EV will become a very important factor for the entire automotive sector. Triton EV and particularly our Telengagna Manufacturing facility will play a very important role in this market. I am excited to see the Triton Model H in this showcase as this SUV has all the advanced features which are required by any auto and clean energy lovers."

The upcoming Manufacturing facility of Triton EV will be built over a million Square feet area "A total of USD 1.5 Billion will be invested over next 5 years. We will have USD 300 Million USD investment in the next few months. The good part is we already have USD 2.4 Billion worth of purchase orders from India." Telangana's Zahirabad area will be the location for Triton's Manufacturing unit.

The facility will produce Triton EVs not only for the Indian domestic market but also for entire regions such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the entire Middle East region as well.

Consumer EVs will certainly take an edge but commercial and industrial vehicles will drive the market.

In a recent statement, while welcoming Triton EV's entry to his state, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Government of Telangana have mentioned, "We are excited to know about the Triton EV's expertise and vision for the EV market. Thank you for choosing Telangana State, I must say that this state will be the best place for Triton EV's manufacturing. We have an agile focus towards startups and we work on progressive ideology."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)