Portugal host Luxembourg in the latest round of fixtures in Group A of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The clash will be played at the Algarve Stadium in Almancil, Portugal on October 12, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Luxembourg, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Early as Portugal Registers 3-0 Win Over Qatar in International Friendly (Check Goal Highlights).

Portugal will have the top spot in their sights as a win over Luxembourg will help them overtake Serbia, who currently occupy the first position in the group. Fernando Santos’ team are on a three-game winning run and will be aiming to continue that. Meanwhile, Luxembourg have faltered after a decent start, losing three of their last five games in the qualification campaign but will hope for a positive result against the 2016 European champions. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Insane Records After Scoring for Portugal in International Friendly Against Qatar.

When Is Portugal vs Luxembourg Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of European 2022 World Cup Qualifier?

The match between Portugal vs Luxembourg clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European will be played at the Algarve Stadium in Almancil, Portugal. The match is scheduled to start on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday) at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Luxembourg European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of European World Cup Qualifiers in India and will telecast the Portugal vs Luxembourg match on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports’ channels to catch the live action.

Is Portugal vs Luxembourg European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will provide the live streaming of the European World Cup Qualifiers. So fans can tune into Sony Sports app and website to watch the Portugal vs Luxembourg clash online.

