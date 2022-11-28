Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI/SRV): Truefitt & Hill, The World's oldest barbershop amongst the British upper crust for almost over 2 centuries, continues its illustrious legacy by bringing its luxury grooming experience for the first time to the neighboring, historical suburb of Thane City, near Mumbai. With the launch of Truefitt & Hill, Opp. R Mall at Ghodbunder Rd the identity of Thane city has received a further impetus. The launch is in line with the company's 30-city expansion strategy to open 50 luxury barbershops by March 2025 in the Indian Sub-continent.

The luxury barbershop was inaugurated by Krishna Gupta, Chairman, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. along with Ashish Arora, Director, ANNN RETAILS LLP (Franchise Owner, Truefitt & Hill, Thane).

There was a dearth of exclusive male grooming options in Thane City which made it a prime niche market to promote luxury grooming with a royal touch by Truefitt & Hill. Keeping up with the brand's legacy, the ambiance of the Thane barbershop is elegant, and of noble standards. The spacious and sprawling 1000sq ft store has classy interiors, done up with warm ivory and mahogany wood, thus providing a relaxing environment to the brand's discerning patrons. Besides signature services like Royal Shave, and Royal Haircut, Truefitt & Hill also offers privileged Membership in which patrons can avail of complimentary benefits and special discounts across several well-known brands.

On speaking at the launch, Krishna Gupta, Chairman, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. shares, "It is indeed a progressive sign for our growing industry of luxury grooming market and how personal care and grooming has become an integral part of our modern living. The newest location at Thane is a perfect match for the luxe brand, as we can reach out to our patrons in this upmarket suburb on the Ghodbunder Rd, near Mumbai which has become a retail paradise and a haven for HNI & UHNI's. We at Truefitt & Hill are sure that each of our trusted clientele gets the best of our services and products. Every service from haircut to shave, each interaction is executed with great precision and with strict hygiene and safety precautions".

Truefitt & Hill along with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd have successfully launched 27 exclusive state-of-the-art barbershops across 14+ cities in India. Keeping up with high demand the brand is hopeful to explore new horizons and potential avenues for the grooming sector in the coming years. They provide a soothing experience with a quintessential regal touch, which is becoming an indispensable part of our modern lifestyle.

Prannay Dokkania, Managing Director & COO, Lloyds Luxuries excitedly shares, "In the last decade, we see a considerable change in male grooming, and men have become more conscious about what they wear and how they look. We are the market leaders in men's grooming products which are specially chosen to suit Indian men. We plan to reach 50 barbershops in the top 30 cities in India Sub-continent by the end of 2025.

Ashish Arora, ANNN RETAILS LLP (Franchise Owner, Truefitt & Hill, Thane) opined, "Having groomed the Monarchs of Great Britain through nine consecutive reigns, Truefitt & Hill continues the legacy of being the bastion of style even today. It's an honor & a privilege to partner with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd and bring the royal touch to the city of Thane. The people of Thane are open to new experiences and we believe we're uniquely positioned to add value to the men's luxury grooming connoisseurs of Thane City"

Besides the high-end luxury men's grooming services, Truefitt & Hill has a range of men's grooming products like shampoo, serum, aftershave balm, bath & shower gel, colognes, luxury shaving soap, shaving cream, brushes, and a lot more. The wide range of products has been curated to make one look dapper for a date or debonair for a meeting.

Having groomed the Monarchs of Great Britain through nine consecutive reigns, Truefitt & Hill continues the legacy of being the bastion of style. Playing a pivotal role in preparing Britain's gentry, we are the Royal Warrant holders to H.R.H. the Duke of Edinburgh.

For over two centuries, Truefitt & Hill, the world's oldest Barbershop for men has been offering a wide range of services designed to groom gentlemen to perfection. With the barbershop now in India, it brings you world-renowned personal grooming services along with our grooming range for men. Known as a purveyor of the finest quality of traditional English fragrances, shaving requisites, and men's grooming kits, the barbershop offers its exclusive clientele a new level of luxury service unrivaled anywhere in the world.

