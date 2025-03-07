NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 7: Gurugram-based firm combines expertise, transparency, and client-first values to empower informed real estate decisions, today and tomorrow. Asset Deals, a leading real estate consultancy based in Gurugram, completes the 14-year journey of transforming property transactions into trusted partnerships. While celebrating the occasion, the company also charted an ambitious roadmap for the future. Founded in 2009 by Vineet Chellani, the firm has grown from a local brokerage into a Delhi NCR powerhouse, driven by an unwavering commitment to integrity, client satisfaction, and community impact.

Also Read | ‘Felt Like Hero of Nayak Movie’: Rekha Gupta Reflecting on Her Selection as Delhi CM (Watch Video).

A Vision Built on Trust, Fueled by Innovation

"Real estate isn't just about transactions-it's about shaping lives, today and for generations to come," says Vineet Chellani, Founder & CEO of Asset Deals. With an MBA from IIFT and over 15 years of industry experience, Chellani's leadership has anchored the firm's reputation for transparency and reliability. "Our journey so far has been about setting benchmarks, but the road ahead is about reimagining them. We're investing in cutting-edge tools to simplify property research, enhancing our B2B partnerships to unlock value for developers, and doubling down on training our team to anticipate market shifts. Every client today isn't just a transaction-they're a partner in our vision to make Delhi NCR's real estate market synonymous with trust."

Also Read | Blinkit, Zepto Commission Hike: Quick Commerce Rivals To Raise Platform Commissions To Boost Revenues Amid Rising Competition, Say Reports.

Khushee Singh, COO of Asset Deals, highlights the firm's evolving client-first philosophy, "The pandemic reshaped how people view property--homes are now sanctuaries, offices are hybrid spaces, and investments demand agility. We've adapted by curating tailored portfolios for remote work-friendly homes, sustainable commercial spaces, and future-ready investment opportunities. But our core remains unchanged: to listen deeply, guide patiently, and ensure every decision aligns with our client's evolving aspirations. This balance of tradition and innovation is what sets us apart."

Present Momentum: Bridging Ambition with Action

Today, Asset Deals serves as a bridge between Delhi NCR's aspirational clients-individuals and businesses with monthly incomes exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh-and their property goals. Their 100% transparency guarantee, coupled with a dual focus on residential and B2B services, has positioned them as a catalyst for secure, strategic decisions.

The company has also recently launched virtual property tours and AI-powered market analytics tools to empower remote decision-making. Besides, it has also undertaken team Empowerment which includes upskilling 75+ employees with certifications in digital real estate management and client relationship tech, fostering a culture of continuous learning. Further, it has also partnered with local NGOs to provide housing guidance for underserved communities, aligning business growth with social responsibility.

With its eyes set on the future Asset Deals aims to expand its team prioritizing talent from Gurugram and Delhi NCR to drive inclusive growth. The firm will also strengthen its hyper-localized service hubs across Delhi NCR, ensuring clients receive personalized attention without compromising the warmth of a community-centric approach. Moreover, it will also push its 'Green Properties' vertical, curating eco-friendly residential and commercial spaces to meet the rising demand for sustainable living.

"Our growth isn't just about numbers--it's about deepening relationships," explains Chellani. "We're building a future where Asset Deals isn't just a consultant but a lifelong partner. Imagine a client returning to us a decade later, not just to buy a second home but to invest in a project we've co-created. That's the trust we're nurturing."

Khushee Singh adds, "The Delhi NCR market is dynamic, and so are we. From integrating blockchain for secure transactions to hosting monthly client education workshops, we're committed to staying ahead of the curve-while never losing sight of the human stories behind every deal."

Asset Deals is a Gurugram-based real estate consultancy specializing in residential and B2B property solutions. Founded in 2009 on principles of transparency and client empowerment, the firm has guided thousands of clients through informed property decisions. With a growing team of 75+ professionals and plans to expand to 250 members by 2024, Asset Deals is redefining real estate through innovation, integrity, and community impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)