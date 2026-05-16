NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests NTA-Appointed Senior Teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare From Pune for Biology Paper Leak

New Delhi, May 16: In the NEET UG 2026 exam scandal, the CBI has arrested an NTA-appointed senior Botany teacher from Pune, as she is suspected to be the co-mastermind behind the leak of the Biology question paper, an official said on Saturday. Botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is the second Pune teacher – after Chemistry professor P.V. Kulkarini – to be identified and arrested after interrogation, the CBI said in a statement.

She was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert and had complete access to the Biology question paper, the CBI said. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune.

In April 2026, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Pune consultant Manisha Wagmare, arrested on May 14, and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence, the statement said. During these classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Biology and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark these in their textbooks, the statement said.

A majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 and cancelled later, the probe agency said. CBI Probes NTA Officials To Crack Larger NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak Conspiracy; Telegram Use Surfaces.

In the last 24 hours, the CBI conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on, an official said.

It may be recalled that CBI registered this case on May 12 based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, pertaining to the alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination.

Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. Two other accused, who were arrested on Friday, were produced before a court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking transit remand.

Investigation is continuing with the special teams, and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers as well as the middlemen, the CBI said. The middlemen were involved in mobilising the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were dictated and discussed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).