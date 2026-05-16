The inaugural era of the rebranded AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 reaches its climax tonight as Saudi giants Al-Nassr face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the final at Alawwal Park, Riyadh. Al-Nassr enter as heavy favourites following a dominant campaign, capped by a resounding 5–1 aggregate victory over Al Ahli in the semi-finals. With home-ground advantage, the Riyadh-based side seeks their first major continental trophy under this format. Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka represent the East with tactical discipline, having overcome Bangkok United to reach the showpiece. At stake is continental glory and a guaranteed slot in next season’s AFC Champions League Elite. However, for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point, who is eying his first major title with Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in tonight’s inaugural AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) final remains a subject of intense speculation. While the Portuguese superstar is fit, reports from the Saudi capital suggest manager Jorge Jesus may opt to start the 41-year-old on the bench to manage his workload ahead of a decisive domestic league fixture next week.

Despite the prestige of a continental final, Al-Nassr find themselves in a precarious position regarding player fitness. The club is currently embroiled in a tense race for the Saudi Pro League title, and a recent 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal has delayed their celebrations. Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100 Saudi Pro League Goals: Al-Nassr Star Reaches Century Milestone.

With a title-deciding match against Damac looming, Jesus is reportedly considering a 'safety-first' approach for his veteran captain.

Sources close to the club indicate that while Ronaldo is desperate to lead the line in pursuit of his first major continental trophy in Asia, the coaching staff are wary of muscular fatigue. The forward played the full 90 minutes in midweek and has been the focal point of a demanding campaign that has seen Al-Nassr go unbeaten in the ACL2 so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).