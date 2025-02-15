NewsVoir

Rann of Kutch (Gujarat) [India], February 15: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segment - has partnered with Gujarat Tourism to bring an unparalleled motorcycling experience to the ongoing Rann Utsav. As part of this collaboration, the company unveiled two exclusive 'Rann Utsav' edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin.

Also Read | Datia Blast: Teen Tries To Open Unexploded Shell at Indian Army Firing Range in Madhya Pradesh, Dies.

Recognized as a key driver of India's tourism-led economic growth, the festival plays a pivotal role in shaping Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. By merging tradition with modernity, Rann Utsav has evolved into a platform that showcases India's artistic heritage and contributes to sustainable development through cultural tourism.

Speaking about the partnership, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said: "At TVS Motor Company, we have always believed in blending lifestyle, adventure, and culture with our motorcycles. The Rann Utsav was the perfect backdrop to showcase the unique synergy between motorcycling and India's rich artistic heritage. The 'Rann Utsav' edition of TVS Ronin motorcycles is a tribute to Gujarat's vibrant traditions, seamlessly integrating the regional artistry into their design. This collaboration was a step towards celebrating the essence of riding with a cultural spirit and is our commitment towards the Prime Minister's vision of prioritizing India's tourism sector."

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Concerning Places of Worship Act on February 17.

Adding to this, Rajender Kumar, Secretary of the Tourism, Devasthanam Management, Civil Aviation & Pilgrimage Departments, Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, remarked, "Rann Utsav has grown into one of India's most iconic cultural celebrations, drawing millions of visitors and showcasing Gujarat's rich heritage and unique landscape of white Rann on the global stage. In line with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the festival plays a crucial role in driving cultural tourism and shaping Gujarat's development. This collaboration with TVS Motor Company is a testament to how tradition and modern craftsmanship can come together to create something extraordinary, further strengthening Gujarat's position as a premier tourism destination."

Rann Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Tradition

Rann Utsav, an annual cultural extravaganza organized by Gujarat Tourism, is one of India's most sought-after tourism events. Held in the breathtaking Rann of Kutch, the festival showcases the vibrant traditions, folk music, dance, and craftsmanship of the region. What started as an initiative to boost tourism in 2005 for just three days, has now become a global attraction, drawing visitors from across the world to witness the magic of the White Desert under a moonlit sky.

Experiential Highlights at Rann Utsav

As part of this collaboration, TVS Motor Company also curated unique engagement activities to enhance the experience for hundreds of its TVS Ronin and TVS Apache customers, along with other motorcycling enthusiasts:

* The TVS Adventure Zone - At the heart of Tent City, visitors explored thrilling adventure activities and marveled at a specially designed TVS Ronin Bike Installation, symbolizing the fusion of motorcycling and culture.

* Sunset Expedition - Riders embarked on an exclusive journey to Sunset Point, capturing the breathtaking views of the White Rann while visiting other key local attractions.

* Celestial Sojourn - A mesmerizing star-gazing experience under the vast expanse of the Rann sky, offering participants a moment of tranquility and connection with nature.

* The Road to Heaven Ride - An unforgettable morning ride through the scenic 'Road to Heaven,' a picturesque stretch that cuts through the heart of the Rann of Kutch.

* Cultural Immersion - Guests indulged in Gujarat's rich heritage through traditional art showcases, folk music performances, and an authentic culinary experience, bringing the spirit of Rann Utsav to life.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)