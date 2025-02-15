Bhopal, February 15: A teenager was killed and two others were injured on Friday morning when an old unexploded shell detonated near the Army firing range in Jaitpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Datia. The incident occurred around 9 am when three young men—17-year-old, 16-year-old, and 23-year-old Ramu—were scavenging for scrap in the Hirapur Army Firing Range.

As per the Times of India report, the trio discovered the unexploded shell and attempted to open it, triggering the blast. The 17-year-old died on the spot, and the other two sustained serious injuries. The injured were initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to Jhansi Medical College for further care. Madhya Pradesh: Youth Dies After Mobile Phone Slips in Pot of Boiling Oil While Cooking And Its Battery Explodes in Bhind.

Local police have launched an investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Shivhare explained that unexploded shells from military exercises are sometimes left behind in the area, despite security measures. Police have urged residents to avoid entering restricted military zones to prevent further accidents.

