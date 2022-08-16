Ambala (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Together We Can Foundation (TWCF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works in the fields of food safety awareness, organ donation, employment generation, women and children welfare, has announced a 'Cloth Donation' drive in Ambala city to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration.

TWCF is also participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, distributing the National Tri-Color and sweets to over 200 people from August 13 to August 15.

TWCF was founded in 2019 by Punam Gupta and is registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The NGO has evolved into one of the leading organisations working for human welfare in Ambala.

The NGO has been specially invited by the II Corps of the Indian Army, known as Kharga Corps, based in Ambala, to attend the 'Helping Hand' initiative on August 23. TWCF is the first NGO from Ambala to take part in Kharga Corps' Helping Hand initiative in Ambala.

TWCF did an admirable job of assisting the needy and poor during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Ambala. The NGO assisted hundreds of people in finding work and provided masks, sanitisers, and hand gloves to doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

Punam Gupta, the founder of TWCF, said, "Our main objective is Food Safety Awareness and training. Till now, we have trained more than 5,000 people from across Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh on food safety". "We also run awareness programmes on organ donation where more than 150 people in Ambala have pledged to donate their organs."

Gupta informed that TWCF has been registered under section 12AA and approved under Section 80G (5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and listed in the NITI Aayog and CSR.

Website: https://twcfngo.org/

