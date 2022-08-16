Vashi, August 16: A shocking incident has come to light from Navi Mumbai where a man, reportedly in his 40s, allegedly flashed his private parts at an 18-year-old college girl at the Vashi bus stop opposite Navratna hotel on Monday evening, TOI reported.

As per the reports, the girl was waiting at the bus stop to return home at around 4 pm when the man who was standing near her unzipped his pants and started misbehaving. He walked away when the girl questioned him. Maharashtra Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Molests 2 Minor Girls in Pune; Arrested.

Reportedly, the girl recorded the incident on her mobile and shared her ordeal with her father. Following this, they filed a complaint at the Vashi police station. A case has been registered against an unidentified man and searches to nab him is on, said police.

