Business News | Two-wheeler Loans Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, provides an exciting opportunity for bike enthusiasts across India with two-wheeler loans. With interest rates starting from 6.49% p.a., Bajaj Markets enables users to fulfill their dream of owning a bike. The two-wheeler loans come with a flexible tenure of up to 4 years, allowing users to comfortably pay in monthly instalments. Users can explore various customised options, making it easy to compare and select the financing option as per their needs. With a commitment to a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Markets ensures a quick online application process, prompt approval, and minimal documentation for two-wheeler loans. This user-friendly approach extends beyond bike financing. Users can seamlessly apply for a range of other products on the Bajaj Markets platform, including credit cards, insurance plans and investment options, both on the website and mobile app.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed Multiple Times Over Rs 1,000, Dies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)