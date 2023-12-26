Business News | Two-wheeler Loans Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, provides an exciting opportunity for bike enthusiasts across India with two-wheeler loans. With interest rates starting from 6.49% p.a., Bajaj Markets enables users to fulfill their dream of owning a bike.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, provides an exciting opportunity for bike enthusiasts across India with two-wheeler loans. With interest rates starting from 6.49% p.a., Bajaj Markets enables users to fulfill their dream of owning a bike. The two-wheeler loans come with a flexible tenure of up to 4 years, allowing users to comfortably pay in monthly instalments. Users can explore various customised options, making it easy to compare and select the financing option as per their needs. With a commitment to a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Markets ensures a quick online application process, prompt approval, and minimal documentation for two-wheeler loans. This user-friendly approach extends beyond bike financing. Users can seamlessly apply for a range of other products on the Bajaj Markets platform, including credit cards, insurance plans and investment options, both on the website and mobile app.

