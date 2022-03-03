New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/TPT): American Music Producer & Director Janapriyan Levine released his latest Hindi-Pop love song 'Dil Mera' featuring Singer-Songwriter Shweta Subram, the voice of Jalebi Baby. The song is about losing love.

You might have lost love or you might be nearing that moment when your love will leave you. You start to question everything. It's a bitter pill to take when we know those good feelings are not coming back.

"Shweta's lyrics and emotion were the origin of this track. I shaped the music around her vocal. Shweta is one of the most energetic singers I have worked with. She brings a lot of life to the creative process. So it was tons of fun to arrange the music for Dil Mera", quotes the Multi-Instrumentalist.

The music video featuring Shweta Subram is shot at the iconic Dubai frame.

"Shweta was in California, so we recorded several things in the studio. We did a wonderful version of Jana Gana Mana as well, where I had her singing alongside a choir of small children that I had arranged in Mumbai. It was a great project, everyone loved it. Her spirit was the perfect fit to compliment the children's voices", adds Levine

Janapriyan Levine is an American producer. He releases new music every month featuring different singers on his youtube channel.

He previously released a Punjabi folk song 'Mai Teri Tu Mera' with Gurgulshan Singh, a Hindi song 'Tera Hua' with Vikalp Sharma and 'Bajre Da Sitta' with Meenal Jain. His songs are so unique that each is almost a genre in itself. A true pioneer in the hybrid space where musical cultures collide, Janapriyan has created a brand that stands out among the usual sounds.

