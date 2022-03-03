Kerala, March 3: A shocking incident has come to light from the Vemb district where a 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband following an altercation over infidelity. The incident took place on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shiju (37).

As per the report by TOI, a scuffle broke out between the couple at around 11 pm on Tuesday following which the accused woman, Soumya, hit her husband on his head with a concrete block. After the incident, the woman went to her relatives and told them about the incident, following which the police were alerted. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body in Septic Tank; Arrested After Son Brags About It.

As per the reports, Shiju worked in a Gulf Country and had returned home 10 days ago. Soumya suspected Shiju's fidelity as he was always talking to someone over the phone. One day she snatched his phone away and kept it with her. However, on the day of the incident, Shiju took his phone back which led to an argument between the couple. The woman has been arrested by the cops at Palode police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).