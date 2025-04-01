PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1: The Indian food-tech sector is poised for a paradigm shift with the launch of ubRYD PlateMate, a modern platform set to transform restaurant management, streamline food delivery, and enhance customer experiences. Positioned as a game-changer in the industry, ubRYD PlateMate offers a tech-driven, cost-effective, and equitable solution for restaurants, delivery agents, and end consumers.

Going beyond the traditional aggregator model, ubRYD PlateMate introduces a comprehensive digital infrastructure that optimizes order management, secure transactions, AI-driven marketing automation, and customer engagement tools. By leveraging technology, the platform aims to boost restaurant profitability, enhance service quality, and offer seamless customer interactions--all while reducing operational friction.

A key differentiator for ubRYD PlateMate is its commitment to fair and transparent business practices. Unlike existing platforms that levy high commissions, ubRYD PlateMate adopts a fixed listing fee and a performance-based revenue model, ensuring higher profit margins for restaurants without hidden charges.

For delivery agents, the platform prioritizes fair wages and transparent payment structures, eliminating exploitative commission-based payouts that have long plagued the gig economy. Simultaneously, customers benefit from cost-effective food delivery services, ensuring affordability without compromising quality.

Strengthening its technological backbone, ubRYD PlateMate has forged strategic collaborations with a leading India-based global technology firm, unlocking access to advanced analytics, real-time demand forecasting, and AI-powered personalization. These capabilities empower restaurants to fine-tune pricing strategies, optimize inventory, and enhance customer satisfaction--key drivers for sustainable business growth.

Unlike conventional food delivery giants that often create pricing disparities between dine-in and delivery menus, ubRYD PlateMate maintains price parity, fostering a fair marketplace for both restaurants and consumers. Additionally, it enforces best-in-class service policies to address issues like missing items, spillages, and food quality concerns, ensuring quick resolutions and customer trust.

"We are building more than just another food delivery platform--we're crafting an equitable, sustainable, and technology-driven food-tech ecosystem that gives restaurants complete control over their digital operations and profitability," said Aneesh Atreya, Co-Founder & CEO of ubRYD PlateMate.

ubRYD PlateMate is now live and onboarding restaurant partners across India. With its disruptive business model, the platform is set to reshape the industry, offering a win-win scenario for all stakeholders.

