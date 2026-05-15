iPhone 18 Series Tipped To Feature In-House C2 Modem; Check Expected Price, Specifications

Apple is reportedly set to replace Qualcomm modems with its own proprietary technology in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. This transition, expected to debut in the autumn of 2026, aims to improve device speed and energy efficiency. Beyond performance metrics, the shift is poised to introduce a significant privacy benefit through a feature called "Limit Precise Location," which restricts the amount of granular data shared with mobile network providers.

The move marks a major milestone in Apple’s long-standing effort to achieve silicon independence. By integrating its own baseband chips, Apple can more tightly couple hardware and software, potentially offering better network latency and battery life. This internal development is expected to span the entire premium lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the highly anticipated iPhone Fold. iPhone 18 Pro Max Cherry Colour Variant Launch in 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

How ‘Limit Precise Location’ Enhances Privacy

Introduced in iOS 26.3, the "Limit Precise Location" feature addresses a long-standing privacy concern regarding how cellular carriers track devices. Typically, mobile networks use signal data from various towers to pinpoint a user’s exact street address. When this setting is enabled, carriers are restricted to receiving only a general geographic area, such as a neighbourhood, rather than precise coordinates.

Crucially, Apple has designed this feature to ensure that essential services are not compromised. The company confirms that:

Emergency Services: Precise location data is still shared with first responders during emergency calls.

Signal Quality: The restriction does not impact cellular reception or data speeds.

App Services: It only affects carrier-level tracking; apps still receive precise data if permitted through standard Location Services (such as Google Maps or Find My).

Next-Gen C2 Modem and mmWave Support

While Apple's current in-house modems, the C1 and C1X, are already used in models like the iPhone Air and iPhone 16e, they lack support for the ultra-fast mmWave 5G spectrum. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to debut the second-generation C2 modem. This new chip is rumoured to be manufactured on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, offering performance parity with Qualcomm’s latest offerings while finally including mmWave compatibility for the flagship models.

The C2 modem will also be central to the "split launch" strategy of 2026. Reports suggest that while the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold will launch in September with the new modem, the standard iPhone 18 and 18e models may follow in early 2027. This phased rollout allows Apple to prioritise its most advanced silicon for its most expensive devices.

Global Carrier Support and Availability

Despite the technological advancement, the effectiveness of the "Limit Precise Location" feature remains dependent on network provider cooperation. Currently, adoption is growing but remains limited to specific regions. In the United Kingdom, major carriers including EE, BT, and Sky have already implemented support for the feature. Other early adopters include providers in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Specifications Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect From Upcoming Apple iPhone Models.

In the United States, Boost Mobile is currently the only carrier supporting the limitation of precise location data. However, industry analysts expect that as Apple standardises its in-house modems across the flagship iPhone 18 and iPhone Fold range, consumer demand will likely pressure other major global carriers to adopt the privacy standard.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).