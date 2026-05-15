‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya’s Hit Teen Drama Online

The third season of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria continues its weekly run this month, with the sixth episode scheduled to arrive following the dramatic events of the previous week. After a four-year hiatus, the Zendaya-led series returned on April 12, 2026, introducing a significant five-year time jump that has moved the characters beyond their high school years and into the high-stakes complexities of adulthood. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Zendaya’s Rue’s Fate Hangs in Balance After Shocking Episode 5 Ending; Sydney Sweeney and Rosalia Romance Teased in Ep 6.

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6 Release Details

Euphoria Season 3, Episode 6, titled "Stand Still and See," is officially scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 17, 2026. This episode marks the beginning of the final stretch for the eight-episode season, which is set to conclude its run at the end of May. The story currently finds the characters navigating life outside the "safety net" of school.

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi in ‘Euphoria S3’

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Recent episodes have focused on Rue’s continued personal struggles, while Cassie deals with the fallout of Nate’s financial decline a situation that has unexpectedly allowed her to pursue her own aspirations.

How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Viewers in the United States can watch the new episode through HBO’s linear channel or its streaming counterpart. Release Time: The episode will be available on Sunday, May 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 pm PT. Fans can stream the episode on Max (formerly HBO Max) simultaneously with its cable broadcast. International Timing: For global audiences, the episode typically becomes available on Monday mornings, including at 2:00 am BST in the UK and 6:30 a.m. IST in India.

More About ‘Euphoria’

The current season features the return of core cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie. The production also introduced new faces to the ensemble this year, including Grammy winner Rosalía and veteran actress Sharon Stone. ‘Euphoria’ Slammed for Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans Scenes; Fans Question Actress’ Comfort With N*de Sequences.

Creator Sam Levinson has noted that this season explores the "real consequences" of the characters' choices as they attempt to define themselves in the world. While HBO has not officially confirmed if this is the series finale, several cast members and executives have hinted that Season 3 may bring closure to the narrative.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).