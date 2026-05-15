Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: 5 Italian Tourists Dead, Police Launch Investigation

In what is being described as the worst diving accident in Maldives history, five Italian tourists have died after a deep-water scuba dive into an underwater cave in Vaavu Atoll. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the global diving community and prompted an immediate police investigation.

Who Were the Victims?

The deceased have been identified as:

Monica Montefalcone - Marine biology professor at the University of Genoa

- Marine biology professor at the University of Genoa Giorgia Sommacal - Montefalcone's 20-year-old daughter

- Montefalcone's 20-year-old daughter Muriel Oddenino - from Turin

- from Turin Gianluca Benedetti - from Padua

- from Padua Federico Gualtieri - from Borgomanero

Italy's foreign ministry confirmed that Montefalcone and her daughter vanished while diving approximately 160 feet deep in the waters near the island of Alimatha. Indian Citizen Dies in UAE: Civil Engineer Issac Paul Olakkengil From Kerala Dies During Scuba Diving Session at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

What Happened?

The group had boarded the Duke of York yacht Thursday morning before descending into one of the Maldives' most popular diving spots in Vaavu Atoll. None of the five resurfaced from the dive.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene at around 1:45 PM and searched the waters of the Indian Ocean before recovering all five bodies. Weather conditions in the area were rough at the time, with strong winds of up to 30 mph - though it remains unclear whether the conditions contributed to the disaster. Shark Attack: Russian Tourist Dies After Being Attacked by Sharks in Philippine Diving Spot, Another Drowns.

Investigation Underway

Local police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The cause of death has not yet been officially revealed. Local officials have described this as likely the single worst diving accident the Maldives has ever recorded.

The Maldives is one of the world's premier scuba diving destinations, drawing thousands of international divers each year to its crystal-clear waters and rich marine ecosystems.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).