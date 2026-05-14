Business News | UK-India Textile Machinery Corridor Launched in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): The British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA), in collaboration with India ITME Society, today formally launched the UK-India Textile Machinery Coalition (UKITMC) at the India ITME Centre in Mumbai, establishing a structured bilateral trade corridor between the United Kingdom and India's textile machinery sectors. The initiative marks the first dedicated coalition of its kind focused exclusively on textile machinery collaboration between the two countries.

The launch was inaugurated by Vrunda Desai, Textile Commissioner of India, in the presence of Sujith Thomas from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), British Deputy High Commission. Senior industry leaders including Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor for South Asia, DBT; Jason Kent, Chief Executive Officer, BTMA; Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society; Mark Jarvis, Chief Strategy Officer, Fibre2Fashion; and Amol Monga, Director, Strayfield Ltd, also participated. Parik Goswami, Director -- Technical Textiles at the University of Huddersfield, joined the proceedings online.

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The UKITMC is designed as a long-term platform to connect Indian textile manufacturers with advanced UK machinery and technology providers. It aims to facilitate technology transfer, encourage joint partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of automation, digitalisation, and sustainable manufacturing practices across India's textile value chain.

India's textile and apparel industry is targeting a market size of $350 billion by 2030, supported by policy initiatives such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for technical textiles. With around 53 per cent of Indian mills planning machinery upgrades within the next one to three years, access to advanced and reliable technology is becoming increasingly critical. The coalition seeks to address this need by enabling informed investment decisions and strengthening industry capabilities.

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Speaking at the launch, Vrunda Desai highlighted the importance of global partnerships in supporting India's modernisation journey. She noted that initiatives such as UKITMC align closely with the government's focus on enhancing productivity, sustainability, and export competitiveness.

Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor for South Asia, DBT, emphasised the growing importance of the UK-India trade relationship, particularly in the context of the expected implementation of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this year. He noted that zero-duty access on key UK textile machinery imports creates a strong foundation for deeper collaboration and technology exchange.

Jason Kent, CEO of BTMA, described the coalition as a practical step towards building long-term industry linkages. He stated that UK machinery is globally recognised for precision, consistency, and performance, and the coalition would enable Indian manufacturers to leverage these strengths as they move towards higher-value production.

Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman of India ITME Society, added that the initiative complements India's broader push towards modern, efficient, and sustainable manufacturing. He highlighted that the coalition would help bridge the gap between technology availability and industry adoption.

The platform will offer multiple engagement formats, including technical webinars, trade delegations, exhibitions, and industry forums, providing stakeholders with opportunities to exchange knowledge, evaluate technologies, and build strategic relationships. It will also promote collaboration around energy-efficient machinery and circular textile solutions, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The launch of UKITMC comes ahead of India ITME 2026, one of the world's leading textile engineering exhibitions, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for industry collaboration and innovation. By creating a structured framework for engagement, the coalition is expected to support India's transition towards future-ready manufacturing while strengthening bilateral trade ties between the UK and India.

Founded in 1940, the British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA) is a non-profit organisation that champions UK textile machinery manufacturers globally, promoting innovation in sustainability and AI-driven technologies. It acts as a bridge for members in sectors like spinning and weaving, now heavily focused on technical textiles for aerospace and medical industries. (ANI)

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