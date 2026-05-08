Business News | Ultra Runner Sufiya Sufi Announces 5,000 KM 'Run for Dreams' from Kanyakumari to Karakoram Pass in Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: After recently breaking her own Guinness World Record on the challenging Manali-Leh route, Indian ultra runner Sufiya Sufi is set to begin her most ambitious endurance expedition yet -- a 5,000-kilometre run from Kanyakumari to Karakoram Pass.

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The historic journey, titled "Run for Dreams", will commence on May 12, 2026, and conclude on August 6, 2026, covering 11 Indian states, major war memorials across the country, and culminating at the iconic Karakoram Pass at an altitude of nearly 18,000 feet.

The expedition is being undertaken as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and is also expected to mark Sufiya's sixth Guinness World Record attempt.

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Speaking about her journey and philosophy toward running, Sufiya said:

"Running is not just a sport for me -- it is the most honest conversation you will ever have with yourself.With every step, there are no distractions, no noise -- just me and my thoughts. It feels like meditation in motion."

From Frustration to Purpose

Sufiya revealed that her running journey began during a phase of emotional and professional frustration while working in a repetitive airport routine.

"I didn't start running with big dreams. I started with just 3 km in a park, looking for a little fitness and a little peace. But somewhere along the way, it stopped being just a habit. It became my passion. It became my purpose."

Over the years, she transitioned from recreational running into the world of ultra-endurance challenges, becoming one of India's most recognized long-distance runners.

Why Running Resonates Beyond Sport

Reflecting on the growing popularity of running among entrepreneurs, founders, and corporate leaders, Sufiya believes the sport offers something modern life often lacks -- clarity and freedom.

"Running is one of the purest sports. You don't need a team, a ground, or special resources. It's just you, your running shoes, and the open road.Out there, titles don't matter -- everyone is just a runner."

"Fitness Fades, But Resilience Doesn't"

Sufiya emphasized that endurance running is less about physical strength and more about mental resilience.

"Fitness is temporary. Injuries happen, fatigue builds, and the body has limits. But resilience is what makes you show up again the next day.At the highest level of endurance, it's never just about how strong your body is -- it's about how strong your mind becomes when your body starts to give up."

A Run Beyond Records

While the expedition is expected to become her sixth Guinness World Record, Sufiya insists the mission is deeply personal and patriotic.

"Every time I take on a high-altitude challenge, it's my way of paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. What we call an adventure, they live every single day in the harshest conditions.We can run for passion. They stand there for the nation."

The route will also include a symbolic stop at the Kargil War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26, before the final ascent toward Karakoram Pass.

A Message to Every Indian

Through "Run for Dreams," Sufiya hopes to inspire Indians to move beyond self-imposed limitations.

"We all live inside boundaries we create in our minds. But the moment you break that shell, everything changes.With positivity, hard work, self-belief, and faith, you can reach heights you never imagined."

She also emphasized that national service goes beyond uniforms and institutions.

"Serving the nation is not only about wearing a uniform. It is also about becoming a responsible, strong, and positive citizen. If we all grow, we all rise together as a nation."

Advice for New Runners

For beginners entering the sport, Sufiya shared a simple but powerful message:

"Start slow and build gradually. Run for yourself, not for anyone else. Trust the process, stay patient, and enjoy every single step of the journey -- because that's where the real magic is."

Sufiya extended her gratitude to College Mentor, in association with Bharath University, health partner Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences (SLIMS), and all sponsors and supporters who believed in the vision of transforming an individual endurance run into a national movement.

The "Run for Dreams" campaign begins from Kanyakumari on May 12 and concludes at Karakoram Pass on August 6.

Follow the journey:Instagram: @sufiyasufirunnerHashtag: #RunForDreams

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