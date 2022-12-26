Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI/PNN): UNITED SIKHS, an international NGO organized 'Itihas Nal Galwakdi' (Embracing History) an event to remember the lives and martyrdom of Char Sahibzade at Sarabha Nagar market, Ludhiana here today. A large gathering of people comprising audiences from all walks of life from across Punjab congregated during the open-invitation event.

Students from different educational institutions including schools also came to participate in the event.

Everyone participated with enthusiasm during the open and live Question Answer session, trying to be the first to answer the maximum questions about Sikh history.

In the run up to the event for about a month, volunteers from UNITED SIKHS, had distributed a multiple-choice question booklet titled Prashnotri across towns, cities and villages across Punjab.

Participants hailed the UNITED SIKHS initiative, saying that the booklet and the event became the reason for them to start learning Sikh history more deeply.

Participants who answered the questions correctly were given prizes.

Impressed by the global initiatives and sewa of the UN-affiliated organization, several youths also registered as volunteers for UNITED SIKHS. People also appreciated the principle of 'Recognizing the Human Race as One' and committed their monthly dasvandh and donations to support the organization in continuing the service of humanity globally.

"The aim is to know about lives and martyrdom of the Four Sahibzadas, what they stood for, and inculcate a habit of learning history of our faith at a deeper level," Amritpal Singh, UNITED SIKHS Ludhiana Director said.

UNITED SIKHS Director Amit Singh said "This event is part of our ongoing Community Education and Empowerment Development (CEED) program, to educate people about this important phase of Sikh history through question-answer. People, especially the new generation, must start learning about Sikh history at a deeper level to understand the true values of Sikhi to discover unparalleled inspiration and Chardi Kala."

