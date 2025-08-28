New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): BharatPe, India's leading financial services and UPI payments company, on Thursday announced the launch of Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank).

According to a company statement, the Card brings industry-first features designed to make everyday payments including groceries, bill payments, travel, utilities, insurance premiums, and lifestyle spends, both online & offline, smarter and more rewarding. Offered on National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) RuPay network, the card can be seamlessly linked to UPI, enabling secure and convenient payments across millions of merchants in India.

With a zero-fee structure, the card does away with all hidden costs. There are no joining charges, annual fees, processing charges, or foreclosure penalties. Customers also enjoy the flexibility to prepay their EMIs anytime without penalties, making credit access transparent and stress-free.

The company statement said, the card offers flexible EMI options of up to 12 months, helping customers manage big-ticket purchases with ease. What truly sets it apart is its unlimited flat 2% rewards (Zillion Coins) on every transaction upon EMI conversion, across all merchant categories and platforms, without restrictions. Zillion Coins can be redeemed via the BharatPe app for brand vouchers, products, or even to pay credit card bills. Additional lifestyle benefits include complimentary domestic and international lounge access and preventive health check-ups.

Kohinoor Biswas, Head, Consumer Business at BharatPe, said, "Our focus has always been to make access to credit simple, transparent, and inclusive. With the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, customers get a truly lifetime free card with no hidden charges. Moreover, linking of RuPay Credit Card with UPI opens a multitude of convenient payment options for cardholders.The auto-EMI feature further empowers customers to manage their cash flows responsibly, helping them avoid revolving credit traps and high interest rates, typical of traditional cards. This launch reinforces our commitment to deliver accessible, innovative, and value-driven financial solutions for Indian consumers."

Aditya Harkauli, Chief Business Officer, Digital Banking, Unity Bank, added, "Saying that balancing present & future financial flows is a daily challenge for many, is a truism. The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card aims to address this consumer need, by combining instant payments, meaningful credit limits, flexible 'pay-as-you-use' options and generous rewards -- all on a single, digitally delivered, lifetime free card. Shaped by consumer and market insights & reflective of our endeavour to create functionally useful differentiation, this first of its kind credit card offers both, salaried & self- employed individuals, practical and transparent payment & credit choices."

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd. (Subsidiary of BSE & NSE listed - Centrum Capital Ltd.) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd as a joint investor.

BharatPe (brand name of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, it launched India's first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service. (ANI)

