The first week of Bigg Boss 19 has already seen its share of fights, drama and controversies. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show kicked off on August 24 with the "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme. Farrhana Bhatt, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show, has been moved to the Secret Room. In one of the recent episodes, a verbal fight occurred between Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri, which grabbed a lot of attention. Many netizens reacting to it even compared Gaurav with late TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. 'Bigg Boss 19': Massive Showdown Between Abhishek, Nehal Chudasama Over 'Chicken' (Watch Video).

Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri Clash Over Food

Fans of the popular reality show must be aware that there is a limited amount of ration in the house, and all housemates have to adjust accordingly. This has often led to heated discussions and sometimes even fights. The current season of Bigg Boss has already witnessed a couple of food-related clashes. One of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 19 saw Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri argue over food. Zeishan accused Gaurav of taking more than one bowl of dal, which resulted in a shortage for other housemates.

This led to an argument between the two. Many housemates sided with Quadri and agreed that Gaurav had no concern for the other housemates living with him. However, the Celebrity MasterChef India winner stood his ground and asked the housemates to collectively nominate him if they felt he was wrong. Baseer Ali also told Gaurav, "Zero concern dikh raha hai, Gaurav bhai, aapke taraf se. Aap jo haath faila ke baithe ho na..."

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Netizens Compare Gaurav Khanna to Sidharth Shukla

One user wrote, "Sare milkar gher gaye Gaurav ko, lekin Gaurav solid banda hai." Another wrote, "Sidharth Shukla 2.0".

Gaurav Khanna Reminds Netizens of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Winner Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss 19' Nominations

This week seven housemates have been nominated including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj and Zeishan Quadri.

