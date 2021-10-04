Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad-based young pharma company, Uniza Healthcare has launched a novel treatment for the management of Vitiligo in Indian Market.

Company has launched a lotion - Vitellus, a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane GL 200 & EUK-134 in tie-up with a Canadian Company - Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Indian company Amvigor Organics. Company has recently received WHO GMP Certification for its Kadi Plant.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 4 of a Family Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Rohtas District.

Vitellus is a novel combination of Greyverse, Melitane, GL 200 & EUK-134 which is an advanced new age solution for management of Vitiligo. Vitellus lotion is a 3 in 1 solution and helps in growth of melamine and works on skin pigmentation, hair follicle pigmentation and also as a super antioxidant.

Greyverse stimulates melanogenesis & pigmentation and decreases in oxidative stress, EUK - 134 decreases oxidative stress and H2O2 Production while Melitane helps in promoting re-pigmentation of skin by stimulating melanogenesis and decreasing inflammation.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking on the development, Sreekanth Seshadri, CEO and Managing Partner, Uniza Healthcare, said, "Launch of Vitellus is a testimony to our commitment of bringing the best of global healthcare products in the Indian market. Vitellus is an advanced solution for the management of Vitiligo as compared to currently available. Company is looking to introduce more innovative products for the first time in India."

Vitiligo is a pigmentary skin disorder caused by the absence of pigmentary cells from the epidermis that results in white macules and patches on the body. Vitiligo is commonly known as multifactorial polygenic disorder and has complex pathogenesis.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, prevalence of vitiligo in India has been invariably reported between 0.25 per cent and 4 per cent of dermatology outpatients across studies from India and up to 8.8% in Gujarat and Rajasthan. In India, currently Deca Peptide is widely used in the treatment of vitiligo. Deca Peptide is a repigmenting agent and works on skin pigmentation.

Morgane Barbier, Product Manager - Active Ingredients, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics SAS, said, "We would like to congratulate Uniza Healthcare LLP, Amvigor Organics & Jain Soaps for their extraordinary efforts in launching Vitellus Lotion - First time in India - a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane GL 200 & EUK-134."

UNIZA is a pharmaceutical venture of Pashupati Group. Company has set up a Modern, state of the art facility complying with WHO-GMP and PIC/S guidelines at Kadi near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Having launched India business in August 2020, the company has gradually expanded its product range to over 80 SKU's with a sale of Rs 25 crore in the first year.

"Company has recently received WHO GMP Certification for its Kadi Plant. Our International business would mainly focus on ROW markets like Africa, LATAM, South East Asia and CIS countries and planning to file over 180 dossiers. Our Indian business is aiming to achieve sales of Rs 100 crore in FY 2021-22," said, Saurin Parikh, MD, Uniza Group and Founder, Pashupati Group.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)