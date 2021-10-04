Patna, October 4: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed in a road accident on early hours on Monday. According to reports the incident took place on GT Road near Sabarabad village under Chenari police station in Rohtas district of Bihar. A truck reportedly collided with the car in which the family was travelling leading to the death of four family members, while one other was critically injured. The police is on a look out for the truck's driver who fled the spot after the accident. Maharashtra Road Accident: 5 Dead in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision in Nashik.

Reports inform, that a Sasaram based family was returning from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place. Their car collided with a truck on GT Road. The deceased have been identified as Diwakar Sahu, Krishna Gupta, Ashok Gupta and Gopal Prasad. A person, identified as Pappu Gupta, was seriously injured in the collision and has been referred to a Varanasi hospital for treatment, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed in Truck-Car Collision on Meerut Expressway.

The family was reportedly returning from Varanasi after making some marriage arrangements when the tragic accident took place. Meanwhile, the police have seized the truck involved in the accident. It was carrying building material and has UP registration number. The search is on for the driver of the truck who reportedly fled the spot after the accident.

