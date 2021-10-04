It is a hustle between Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) table toppers as Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings match 50. Both have already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs and are now are looking to secure top two finish in order to get two shots at finals qualification. Both these teams have collected 18 points from 12 matches, however, CSK are on numero uno spot thanks slightly better run-rate. DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Despite having qualified for playoffs, CSK and DC will be no mood to be complacent. There are chances that these two teams will meet again in the Qualifier 1 and thus victory in this fixture will help a team in having an upper hand over the other.

It will be interesting to see of both the teams stick to regular playing XI or give a chance to other players as well. With focus on finishing in top two, it is likely that both the teams will go with full strength. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma