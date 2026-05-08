Business News | Unlocked Rs 48,330 Cr Investment Potential; Over 67,838 Job Opportunities Expected: Odisha CM Hails State Investors' Meet in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat concluded with an investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, a development that is expected to generate more than 67,838 employment opportunities.

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, highlighted the momentum gained by the state's growth narrative during the event. The CM noted that the figures represented a significant milestone in the state's efforts to attract large-scale industrial projects and foster economic expansion.

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In a statement on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Odisha's growth story gained strong momentum during the 3-day Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat. We have unlocked an investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, expected to generate over 67,838 employment opportunities. This reflects the growing confidence of industry leaders in Odisha's strong EoDB ecosystem, progressive governance and the emerging narrative of the state as a preferred investment destination of India."

The roadshow in Vadodara witnessed the participation of more than 200 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders. The state government utilized the platform to present its manufacturing-led growth vision, focusing on its MSME base and the availability of skilled talent.

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"The engagement reflected growing confidence in Odisha as an emerging industrial destination, Gateway to India's Fastest Growing Trade Corridors. We showcased Odisha's robust industrial ecosystem, investment-ready infrastructure, strong MSME base, skilled talent pool, and a clear, policy-driven vision for manufacturing-led growth," the CM highlighted on X.

Minister Majhi characterized the discussions as highly productive, noting that they generated a significant pipeline of MoUs. He emphasized that the response from the industry reinforced the trust placed in the state's commitment to the ease of doing business.

Earlier, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Majhi said, "To bring investors from across the country to Odisha, we are going to different places. Today, there was significant engagement with investors in Gujarat. I have invited many companies. In the coming days, numerous industries can be established in Odisha. This is my three-day visit to Gujarat. Gujarat shares very deep ties with Odisha."

He also referenced the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave as a foundational element of its current investment strategy. The CM highlighted the assurances provided by the Prime Minister regarding the stability and potential of investing in the state.

"The work of taking forward Odisha, the centre of eastern India, has been ongoing for the past 2 years. Last year, we organised a summit in the form of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave, in which the Prime Minister assured all investors that under the Modi guarantee, they should come to Odisha and invest. Over the past 2 years, MoUs have been signed for investments worth 20 lakh crore," the Chief Minister said.

Minister Majhi also promoted Odisha's geographical and natural advantages, including its extensive coastline and mineral resources, as key drivers for future industrial setups.

"We have mines, land, water, coastline, and good labour and infrastructure here. On this basis, we have promoted investment," the Chief Minister mentioned. (ANI)

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